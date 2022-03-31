Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in “Umbrella Academy” season 3.
Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Character to Come Out as Transgender

In 2020, the Oscar-nominated star came out as trans.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Elliott Page’s character on Umbrella Academy will soon share a similarity with him in real life.

Page’s character on the hit Netflix series will come out as transgender in the third season.

The streaming giant celebrated the news by retweeting Page on its dedicated LGBTQ+ content Twitter account, Most.

“FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!,” the Most tweet read.

Page’s original tweet included a photo of the star in character.

In 2020 the Oscar-nominated performer came out as transgender.

