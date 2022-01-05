‘Queer Eye’ Takes Over Texas

78 SHARES Share Tweet Mail

Everything is bigger in Texas—including the latest installment of Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Season 6 of the Emmy-award winning makeover series dropped on December 31. This time around, the “Fab 5” Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness assisted clientele in the Lone Star State.

“We have such a diverse cast, and everyone has such great stories,” Van Ness told OutSmart last month. “There’s such a range in age, religion, occupation, life experience; I think everyone will find a story they can relate to.”

The 10-episode season includes self-care transformations with a rugged rancher, an overworked humanitarian, and a transgender powerlifter who struggles with self-confidence. The Fab 5 also joined the prom committee of a local high school to help them deal with the stress of planning an outdoor dance during a pandemic.

“I really do think it’s some of our most poignant, special work that we’ve ever done,” Van Ness said.

The heavily-anticipated Queer Eye season was a long time coming for fans. First announced in 2020, filming in Austin shut down in March of that year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fortunately, it was worth the wait. In conjunction with the reboot, longtime ally Miranda Lambert released the song “Y’all Means All” on December 31. The lyric video for the country LGBTQ anthem featured Berk, Brown, France, Porowski, and Van Ness.

All six seasons of Queer Eye are streaming now on Netflix. For more info, visit netflix.com.