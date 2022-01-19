Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Season 2 Features LGBTQ Houston Couple

OutSmart readers will see some familiar faces in Netflix’s heavily-anticipated second season of Cheer.

The latest installment of the Emmy award-winning docuseries dropped on January 8 and continues to follow the nation’s leading cheer squad at Navarro College in Texas. Two members of this season’s cast include LGBTQ Houston couple Lexi Brumback and Dominic Green.

Brumback, a professional cheerleader who identifies as bisexual, became a Cheer fan-favorite after the show documented her rise from a difficult past. Her boyfriend, Green, is a popular transgender influencer. The Space City natives spoke to OutSmart about their relationship in February 2021.

While Brumback has since graduated from Navarro College and is no longer a part of the school’s cheer team, she and Green appear in scenes together throughout Season 2.

“We have a lot of big things coming. It’s, like, exciting!” Brumback said in episode one. “2020 is going to be a good year for us.”

Production began filming in secret throughout January 2020, stopped in March due to rising COVID-19 cases, and resumed in September. Shortly after filming resumed, Cheer star Jeremy Harris was charged by the FBI with the production of child pornography. In December 2020, Harris faced an additional seven charges involving incidents with four minors. He pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

The new Cheer episodes tackle the difficult moments that unfolded for Navarro’s College’s cheer team members through April 2021, including the pandemic and criminal charges against Harris.

“It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives,” director Greg Whitley said in a statement. “Flying home from our last day shooting in Daytona [where the national championships are held], I thought, ‘I cannot believe what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced. If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on the same ride.’”

Stream Cheer Season 2 at netflix.com. Keep up with Lexi Brumback on Instagram @lexisbrumback and Dominic Green @lolhidomonic.