Dynamic Duo









Healthy communication and understanding. Those are the two qualities Houston natives Dominic Green and Lexi Brumback credit for their successful two-year relationship.

“Communication is key,” Green says. “Just talking about how you feel. You need to communicate to make sure your relationship is stronger.”

Green is a transgender influencer and activist, while Brumback is a bisexual professional cheerleader who most recently starred in Netflix’s docuseries Cheer. About two years ago, the pair was just beginning to know each other after feeling a spark during a fateful day on the beach in Galveston.

“It was funny, because at the time we were each in a relationship with someone else,” Brumback notes. “[We were not really dating] until a year later, when we kind of went through breakups at the same time.”

Green was impressed with the college cheerleader, and when she came home for winter break, he jumped at the opportunity to ask her out.

“I always thought he was so cute,” Brumback admits. “I was like, ‘Yes. Finally!’ We went on a date, and sparks were flying right away. It was kind of funny because he never officially said, ‘You are my girlfriend now.’ It was just a thing that was known between the two of us.”

Since the first day that the pair started hanging out, they have been inseparable.

“It is weird, because usually when you are around someone so much, you are usually needing a break from them,” Brumback says. “It is not like that. Two years later, I am still not tired of him.”

As one can imagine, the two are both busy. Because of their schedules, they realize that it is even more important to plan special time together.

“We enjoy all of the same things,” Green says. “We would always go to raves together. We both love going out and listening to live music and dancing. We just like to hang out with our friends together.”

In fact, because of Green’s large social-media following, he was able to help Brumback promote her Netflix documentary series. She now has a dedicated online fan base of her own.

“We definitely help each other with work,” Brumback says. “At the beginning of my ‘stardom,’ he was already an influencer on social media, so he trained me to be an influencer. He was always giving me all these ideas. We really bonded through helping each other.”

Brumback notes that no matter what a couple does, it is important to find special moments to connect. “For us, whenever we have time, we try to have a date night. We are pretty good about dividing our work life and our leisure time. I feel like we conquer everything together, which keeps us close.”

Finding those moments is even more important due to COVID-19, Brumback says.

Despite the hardships of the pandemic, the restrictions have actually been good for their relationship, Green says. “We have been able to help each other grow. I do not think the virus has actually affected us. The only downside is we weren’t able to do as much as we planned prior to COVID, but we have had more time to communicate. I feel like she has learned so much from me, and I’ve learned so much from her. I love that. We keep each other balanced.”

Brumback agrees that COVID has made the duo stronger. “[Even though it] has made everyone stay home, it gives you more time to reflect.”

Yet, with couples spending more time at home together, tempers can flare. It is important during times like that to talk instead of fight.

“It is good to voice how you feel at all times,” Brumback says. “I have had relationships in the past where I just did not say anything, and then you just let all this emotion build up inside of you and you blow up. Fighting fire with fire is probably the worst thing you can do.”

“We are very non-confrontational people,” Green notes. “We like to work through things.”

The pair is excited to be growing their respective careers while they continue to grow as a couple.

“I just want to learn more about the outside world and ourselves together,” Brumback says. “I am excited for everything to get back on track. At the end of the day, I am really happy that we found each other, and I know that this is going to be the person I spend my life with.”

Follow Dominic Green and Lexi Brumback on Instagram at @lolhidominic and @lexisbrumback.



This article appears in the February 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.