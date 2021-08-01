BEHIND THE BAR: August 2021









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: Mexican Candy, but I like to substitute Blue Curaçao and coconut rum.

Favorite to drink: Bud Light, but if we are doing shots I’m up for anything!

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

Right here at Pearl Bar.

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?

Multi-layered shots!

What are you best known for?

I’m best known for wearing these fun crop-tops!

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

The best holiday has to be Pride—it’s a very festive atmosphere. I don’t have a worst holiday yet. Maybe Easter—it was a little slow.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$100

Who are the hardest customers to please?

The customers that may have had enough to drink already!

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

The career I had before I started working here—a residency-program coordinator at UT Health’s vascular surgery department.

Do you have any pets?

Two fabulous cats named Lawless and Stormy, and a turtle named Crush!

What is the best part about working at this bar?

I love our regulars—they can really brighten any day that I work. And my co-workers are the best.

It is one big family!

Favorite food?

Tacos

Favorite restaurant?

Gringo’s

Favorite travel spot?

Boston

Dream vacation?

Ireland

Advice to a wannabe bartender in an LGBTQ bar?

Be yourself, even if you are shy like me. And stay up to date on new drinks!

Your superpower?

I am very intuitive, even though I might not always listen to it!

Theme Song?

“Maria, Maria” by Santana.

Pearl Bar Houston

4216 Washington Ave

pearlhouston.com