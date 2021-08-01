BEHIND THE BAR: August 2021
Laeken Alswager, Pearl Bar
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
Favorite to make: Mexican Candy, but I like to substitute Blue Curaçao and coconut rum.
Favorite to drink: Bud Light, but if we are doing shots I’m up for anything!
Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?
Right here at Pearl Bar.
What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?
Multi-layered shots!
What are you best known for?
I’m best known for wearing these fun crop-tops!
What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?
The best holiday has to be Pride—it’s a very festive atmosphere. I don’t have a worst holiday yet. Maybe Easter—it was a little slow.
Biggest tip from one customer?
$100
Who are the hardest customers to please?
The customers that may have had enough to drink already!
If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
The career I had before I started working here—a residency-program coordinator at UT Health’s vascular surgery department.
Do you have any pets?
Two fabulous cats named Lawless and Stormy, and a turtle named Crush!
What is the best part about working at this bar?
I love our regulars—they can really brighten any day that I work. And my co-workers are the best.
It is one big family!
Favorite food?
Tacos
Favorite restaurant?
Gringo’s
Favorite travel spot?
Boston
Dream vacation?
Ireland
Advice to a wannabe bartender in an LGBTQ bar?
Be yourself, even if you are shy like me. And stay up to date on new drinks!
Your superpower?
I am very intuitive, even though I might not always listen to it!
Theme Song?
“Maria, Maria” by Santana.
Pearl Bar Houston
4216 Washington Ave
pearlhouston.com
