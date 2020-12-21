Front Page NewsNews

Elliot Page Thanks Fans for Outpouring of Support

"Your love and support has been the greatest gift," he said.

CNN News CNN News Send an email December 21, 2020
13 Less than a minute
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Elliot Page (Instagram)
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Actor Elliot Page is expressing gratitude to supporters after sharing that he identifies as transgender.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift,” Page wrote in a post on Sunday. “Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021, Xoxo Elliot”

Page’s “Juno” costar Jennifer Garner commented, writing, “Major, huge love to you, Elliot.”

In a heartfelt post on social media earlier this month, the Oscar-nominated star said he uses the pronouns “he” and “they.”

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.”

Page’s wife, Emma Portner, showed her love and support online, writing: “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Show More
CNN News

CNN News

CNN News delivers the latest breaking news and information on the latest top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more.

Related Articles

Photo of Check Out This Super Queer Holiday Tree in Houston

Check Out This Super Queer Holiday Tree in Houston

December 18, 2020
Photo of Gay Houston Couple Participates in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Gay Houston Couple Participates in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

December 17, 2020
Photo of Biden Introduces Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary Nominee

Biden Introduces Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary Nominee

December 16, 2020
Photo of Indya Moore Launches ‘TransSanta’ to Send Gifts to Transgender Youth

Indya Moore Launches ‘TransSanta’ to Send Gifts to Transgender Youth

December 14, 2020
Back to top button
Close