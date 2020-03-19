Saving Houston’s LGBTQ Bars and Nightclubs









While the forced closure of Houston’s bars has been tough for every bar owner and employee, it’s been especially hard for Buddy’s, a new gay bar in the heart of Montrose. The bar, known for its karaoke, pool, and DJs, has barely been open 12 weeks.

“I still have start-up costs to pay—contractors and inventory,” says owner Christopher Barry. “We have tens of thousands of dollars in inventory I bought for events that are now cancelled.”

He also has 23 employees, and he’s trying to help keep them afloat while they wait for their unemployment checks to arrive.

Barry spent 12 years selling medical implant devices before buying the former Bayou City bar on Grant Street, the gateway to the Montrose gayborhood.

“I saw that the gay bars were failing,” Barry explains. “I didn’t know why, until I started working at them. It used to be that they were the only safe places for the LGBTQ community to go to make connections—a place where they wouldn’t be outed. But the culture has changed. Now [queer people use apps] to make connections, and the bars are just for entertainment.”

So Barry brought in karaoke nights, popular DJs, and pool tables. He offered steak nights, RuPaul’s Drag Race watch parties, and special Happy Hours for veterans and allies in the community. And he had a lot more events on tap, including an Astros watch party that is no longer happening.

Still, Barry is staying very busy. “I’m working on a new website,” he says. “And right now, my main focus is getting the community to buy digital rainbow gift cards.” Donations start at $25 and go up to any amount. You can donate the cards back to Buddy’s, or save them and use them later when the bar reopens. “All the money will go to zero-interest loans for the employees,” he explains. “I’m hoping to hire them all back when this is over, and they can pay back the loans over time with 20 percent of their tip money.”

He also plans to offer party planning at some time in the future, so the gift cards can be used for that, as well as at the bar.

“Right now, the ban is 15 days, but we just don’t know how long it’s going to go on,” Barry says, remaining cautiously optimistic.

Other than encouraging all of his employees to file for unemployment benefits right away, working on his website, and promoting the gift cards on social media, he’s also been working with the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. One of the group’s recent teleconferences promoted a Small Business Administration grant program and encouraged members to apply.

“The SBA isn’t a fast loan,” Barry notes. “It’s going to take a few months, but it’s better to be prepared now for the long haul.”

For more information about Buddy’s, go here, and buy gift cards here.

In addition to Buddy’s, here is a list of LGBTQ Houston bars that have requested financial assistance for their workers: