Behind the Bar: March 2020









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: “The Shocker”—it’s a secret recipe, so you will have to come see Crystal to find out the ingredients!

Favorite to drink: I don’t drink. I’ve been sober for almost five years!

Where is your favorite place to be when not on-duty?

In my art studio painting!

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?

I’ll go with any trend my customers are into—that’s how I build up a clientele that follows me.

What are you best known for?

I’ve been at this for 20 years. I’ve invented a few drinks like the “Chupacabra” at Vue, and also the original “Blue Ball” at Crocker.

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

The best has to be Christmas, when everyone is in a good mood.

Pride is usually the worst, as folks come in too messed up to be served.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$1,000—from a great customer!

Who are the hardest customers to please?

The hardest are those who don’t know what they want. But after a couple of quick questions, I can figure out something they’d like!

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

By day I am an artist, and it’s great that my customers also support my art.

Do you have any pets?

I kind of have a zoo at home—a koi pond for rescues, and also two rescue cats and three rescue dogs.

What is the best part about working at this bar?

I grew up here—started on the floor at age 21, graduated to barback, then bartender. I can call Charles (the owner) and talk about anything. This is home!

JR’s Bar & Grill

808 Pacific St.

facebook.com/JRsHouston