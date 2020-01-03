Behind the Bar: January 2020
J.C. Caballero, Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
Favorite to make: Mexican Candy—Watermelon Pucker, Tequila, and hot sauce.
Favorite to drink: Jameson’s with a pickle back.
Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?
I don’t usually go out! But I would say Crocker Bar.
What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?
I’m cool with all drinks. Some of them I’ve never heard of, but I am interested in making them for the first time.
What are you best known for?
Being down-to-earth and easy-going.
What is the best and worst holiday to work?
Best holiday to work is Labor Day, and the worst is Christmas.
Biggest tip from one customer?
$300
Who are the hardest customers to please?
None—you just need to know there are so many different personalities, and treat everyone with respect.
If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
Well, I work as an interior designer during the day. But I wouldn’t mind being a professional male dancer, if you know what I mean.
Do you have any pets?
Yes, I have two rescue dogs, Milo and Frida.
What is the best part about working at Neon Boots?
I love the owners—Debbie, Jim, Fernando, Rodney, and Ron are the best in Houston, indeed!
Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon
11410 Hempstead Road
facebook.com/pg/NeonBootsClub
