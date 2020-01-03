Behind the Bar: January 2020









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: Mexican Candy—Watermelon Pucker, Tequila, and hot sauce.

Favorite to drink: Jameson’s with a pickle back.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

I don’t usually go out! But I would say Crocker Bar.

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?

I’m cool with all drinks. Some of them I’ve never heard of, but I am interested in making them for the first time.

What are you best known for?

Being down-to-earth and easy-going.

What is the best and worst holiday to work?

Best holiday to work is Labor Day, and the worst is Christmas.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$300

Who are the hardest customers to please?

None—you just need to know there are so many different personalities, and treat everyone with respect.

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

Well, I work as an interior designer during the day. But I wouldn’t mind being a professional male dancer, if you know what I mean.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, I have two rescue dogs, Milo and Frida.

What is the best part about working at Neon Boots?

I love the owners—Debbie, Jim, Fernando, Rodney, and Ron are the best in Houston, indeed!

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

11410 Hempstead Road

facebook.com/pg/NeonBootsClub