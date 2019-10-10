Gayest & Greatest 2019: Arts and Auto
Iconic actress Tamarie Cooper impacts Houston’s theater scene.
Tamarie Cooper would like to thank the Academy . . . oops, I mean Houston’s LGBTQ community.
“I have been very fortunate to win some other ‘Best of’ awards, but this one just has a special meaning. It gives me the warm fuzzies,” she says. “This is a community that I love and for which I am an ally. Growing up in ballet, I was always surrounded by gay people; my mother’s best friends were gay men and a lesbian couple, and I saw no difference between them and anyone else. It was a rude awakening when I discovered that so many people are treated differently for being gay.”
Cooper, who was born in Chicago but “moved all around” as a child, landed in Houston at age 14 and made lifelong friends among her fellow students at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA), where she began dabbling in theater. She clocked more than 200 hours in college, but dropped out “for the last time” when she helped found the Infernal Bridegroom company with longtime collaborator Jason Nodler in 1993.
Now the co-artistic director of Catastrophic Theatre, which houses at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Cooper’s LGBTQ followers might know her best as the creator of The Tamarie Cooper Show, a dizzyingly original, full-scale musical extravaganza that will return in its 22nd installment next summer. However, Cooper says, “I’m not only The Tamarie Cooper Show.” She’s also a bona fide director of other plays, including Will Eno’s Tragedy: A Tragedy, which runs through October 20. Then she’ll portray Carol in Baby Screams Miracle by Clare Barron, November 22–December 15 at Catastrophic. “It’s a wild, crazy script that is really funny and strange and intense,” she says.
But back to Tamarie 20/20, which Cooper is currently writing. The superstar hyphenate teases that maybe, just maybe, she’s penning a special role for gay fave Walt Zipprian. “He will probably appear as Barbara Walters,” she says. – Don Maines
ARTS
Best Art Gallery/Place to Buy Artwork
Archway Gallery
Finalists: Foto Relevance, Hardy & Nance Studios, Jumper Maybach Art
Best Community Dance Company
Urban Souls Dance Company
Finalists: Hope Stone Inc., Pilot Dance Project
Best Community Theatre
Stages Repertory Theatre
Finalists: Catastrophic Theatre, Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH)
Best Local Equity Theatre
Alley Theatre (tie), Theatre Under The Stars (tie)
Best Performing Arts Company
Theatre Under The Stars
Finalists: Alley Theatre, Society for the Performing Arts
Favorite Houston Museum
Menil Collection
Finalists: Contemporary Arts Museum, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Museum of Natural Science
Favorite Local Female Actor
Tamarie Cooper
Finalists: Holland Vavra, Teresa Zimmerman
Favorite Local Male Actor
Colton Berry
Finalists: Dylan Goodwin, Mark Ivy
Favorite Local Female Fine Artist
Crystal Murley
Finalists: Nesreen Alawami, Jan Golden, Heather Gordy
Favorite Local Male Fine Artist
Hugo Perez
Finalists: Robin Baker, John Palmer, Steven Tilotta
AUTO
Best Auto Body Shop
Ryan Automotive
Finalist: Master Car Care & Collision
Best Auto Mechanic
Tech Auto Maintenance
Finalists: Beckwith’s Car Care, RMS Auto Care
Best Car Wash/Auto Detailing
Mister Car Wash & Express Lube
Finalists: Aqua Hand Wash & Car Detail, Bubbles
Best Domestic Auto Dealership
Central Houston Cadillac
Finalists: Knapp Chevrolet, Planet Lincoln, Ron Carter Cadillac
Best Import Auto Dealership
Audi Central Houston
Finalists: Advantage BMW, Central Houston Land Rover, Fred Haas Toyota World, Subaru of Clear Lake
