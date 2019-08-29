Queer artists Hank Honey and Stoo both perform in Houston this weekend. Their single 'Talk to Me' drops Friday, August 30 (photo by Barrett White, Facebook).
Queer Things to do in Houston This Weekend: Aug. 29–Sept. 1, 2019

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Lourdes Zavaleta August 29, 2019
Queer artists Hank Honey and Stoo both perform in Houston this weekend. Their single ‘Talk to Me’ drops Friday, August 30 (photo by Barrett White, Facebook).

Thursday, August 29

• At 6:30 p.m., Urban Souls Dance company returns to the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston with Re/Written in Stone, a dance theater installment. Don’t miss OutSmart’s story about Harrison Guy, Urban Souls Dance Company’s founder. More info here

• At 7:30 p.m., visit Hamburger Mary’s for SING! Thursday. Hosted by Dessie Love Blake, the interactive drag show features audience games, performances, and karaoke. More info here

• At 10 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for Drag it On 3. Hosted by Blackberri, the 6-week drag competition brings all forms of drag to one stage for a grand prize of $500. More info here

Friday, August 30

• At 4 p.m., celebrate Houston’s 183rd birthday at El Big Bad with a happy hour. On August 30, 1936, just months after Texas won its independence from Mexico, brothers Augustus Allen and John Kirby Allen, with assistance from Augustus’ wife Charlotte Baldwin Allen, published an advertisement for their new venture: The Town of Houston. More info here

• At 7 p.m., watch a screening of Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivans. Created by queer producers, the documentary tells the story of the late media firebrand Molly Ivins. More info here

• At 9 p.m., Houston performer Tee Vee kicks off her tour with a performance at Satellite Bar. The show also features sets by Yip Deceiver, TC Superstar, Stoo. More info here

Members of Lesbians of Color (Facebook).

Saturday, August 31

• At 8 p.m., go to notsuoH for a performance by Hank Honey. The queer Houston artist will be joined by Andrew Gray and Prismatics. More info here

• At 9 p.m., Lesbians of Color reveals their new branding at Sharespace Houston. The event is ’90s themed and features special guests and an open bar.  More info here

• At 10 p.m., Rich’s Houston presents Jocks in Heels. The party features men of all body types sporting heels. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. More info here

Sunday, September 1

• At 2 p.m., go to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for Standing in Solidarity: Partners in Healing. The meeting is a safe space for survivors of sexual trauma and abuse to gather and support one another by sharing their stories without fear of judgement, rejection, and abandonment. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon hosts Dog Days of Summer, a fundraising event. The show features performances, bites, and proceeds benefit PWA Holiday Charities. More info here

• Also at 4 p.m., Sunfull Kitchen is bringing Bobs Burgers to life at Pearl Bar Houston. The vegan shop will cook vegan burgers, and those who dress up as their favorite Bob’s Burger character will receive a free side of fries. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Dylan Carnes, creator of Sinfull Kitchen. More info here.

Lourdes Zavaleta is the assistant editor of OutSmart magazine. She recently graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in journalism.

