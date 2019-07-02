Queer Things to Do in Galveston









LGBTQ life in Galveston is extraordinary. If you didn’t already know that, then let OutSmart’s event roundup be your guide to being queer on the island. Whether you live in a G-town beach house, or only plan to visit the shore once this summer, we’re sure you won’t want to miss any of these upcoming happenings.

July 2, 16, 30



Trans Support Galveston

The Access Care of Coastal Texas (ACCT) is home to Trans Support Galveston’s series of bi-monthly support-group meetings that bring the transgender community together. On July 2, trans folks can bring their family, friends, and allies to ACCT for an open meeting. On June 16, trans and questioning individuals will discuss their issues privately in a closed meeting at ACCT. On July 30, join Trans Support Galveston at Mod Coffeehouse for a social that includes games, coffee, and networking.

transsupportgalveston.godaddysites.com



July 5

LGBTQ Community Coffee Hour

Every first Friday of the month from 6–7 p.m., go to Mod Coffeehouse in downtown Galveston for an LGBTQ Community Coffee Hour. The social gathering is designed to help you spend time with your queer friends outside of the bars in a non-alcoholic setting. Grab a coffee and a pastry, and prepare to enjoy some wholesome conversations.

tinyurl.com/yxjgz7ch

July 13

Art Exhibit and Artist Talks

The Galveston Arts Center debuts Exchange Rate on July 13, with artist talks beginning at 6:30 p.m. The new group exhibition features artists who incorporate coins and paper money in their work as the subject matter. Playing on the Arts Center’s location in the 1878 First National Bank Building, and The Strand’s history as “The Wall Street of the South,” Exchange Rate addresses commercial systems of trade, value, and labor represented through paper, metal, plastic, and digital media.

tinyurl.com/yxfzcle9

Galveston ArtWalk

If you can’t get enough art, then the Galveston ArtWalk is the perfect event for you. For over 25 years, the Galveston Arts Center (GAC) has organized ArtWalks on eight Saturday evenings each year in the heart of the island’s historic district. Art Walk takes place inside art galleries and other spaces such as cafés and shops. This month’s exhibits will be showcased at GAC, Galveston Artist Residency, Galveston Art League, Island Real Estate Professionals, MOD Coffeehouse, Proletariat Gallery & Public House, and Therapeutic Healthworks Day Spa.

tinyurl.com/y4jo9d3h

Through July 20

Photography Exhibit

Head over to the Galveston Artist Residency and take in the work of Derick Whitson. Whitson works primarily through photography and video to explore the history and relationships of clowning, drag queens, and black/whiteface to explore the social constructs of race, gender, and sexuality. For more information about Whitson, visit derickwhitson.com or http://galvestonartistresidency.org/events.

Ongoing

Planning for Galveston Pride 2020

Galveston might have wrapped up its 2019 LGBTQ Pride last month, but that doesn’t mean the island is any less queer year-round. In fact, you have the chance to help plan next year’s celebration by joining the Galveston Pride Parade Committee. Online applications are ongoing, but Galveston Pride is looking to fill its chair positions from the applications that have been submitted by July 7—so act now if you’re interested! Chairs and members will be expected to attend organizational meetings. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/y2f83gfu.

Rainbow Crosswalks

Snap a photo at Galveston’s new rainbow-colored crosswalks, which were installed last month just ahead of the island’s LGBTQ Pride celebration. Located in front of Galveston City Hall along 25th and Ball and 25th and Sealy streets, the colorful crosswalks were a privately funded community effort to showcase the island’s support and affirmation of the LGBTQ community.

Galveston L G B T Q Bar Guide

Robert’s Lafitte

The most historic queer bar in Galveston is located just steps from the Seawall. Known for its close-knit neighborhood ambiance, Robert’s Lafitte features a tropical patio and a pool. Enjoy drag shows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

2501 Avenue Q (409) 765-9092

23rd St. Station Piano Bar

Situated in Galveston’s charming Historical East End district, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full-service bar and piano lounge. The recently renovated bar features a chic and cozy lounge inside, and a tree-shaded courtyard patio outside.

1706 23rd St. (409) 765-5678

Rumors Beach Bar

The new and improved Rumors Beach Bar is situated along the Seawall and offers a variety of events ranging from karaoke to drag shows. The bar offers Happy Hours daily and surprise drink specials every evening.

3102 Seawall Blvd, (409) 497-4617

This article appears in the July 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.