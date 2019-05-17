Ruby Rose stars as "Batwoman."
Ruby Rose is Fierce in ‘Batwoman’ Sneak Peek

The origin story sets the stage with Kate, who identifies as a lesbian, desperate to rescue her love Sophie Moore.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ruby Rose as Batwoman is the post #MeToo superhero we’ve been waiting for. The CW has released the first teaser trailer for the forthcoming “Batwoman” series, and Rose is kicking some serious butt.

Literally.

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress portrays Kate Kane, a cousin of Bruce Wayne who steps in after he goes missing in Gotham.

The origin story sets the stage with Kate, who identifies as a lesbian, desperate to rescue her love Sophie Moore, despite the trepidation of Kate’s father who worries about his little girl.

But he need not because she forces her way into her cousin’s bat cave and demands the Batman suit be fixed.

When told the suit “is literal perfection,” she quips, “It will be — when it fits a woman.”

Once Kate starts vanquishing evil in Gotham, the citizens mistake her for the Caped Crusader.

“I’m not about to let a man take credit for a woman’s work,” she says.

“Batwoman” comes to the small screen in the fall.

