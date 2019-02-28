Cover StoryFeatured

WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Jessica Zyrie

Video by Christelyn and Davon Nash.

OutSmart Staff OutSmart Staff February 28, 2019
0 Less than a minute
Share with your friends










Submit

As February comes to an end, a new edition of OutSmart magazine will soon hit newsstands.

But, before we debut our March 2019 issue, we’d like to again honor our February covergirl, Jessica Zyrie.

Zyrie is making strides in the modeling industry, as well as in Houston’s LGBTQ community, where she frequently uses her platform to advocate for the rights of queer folks.

READ: “THE DYNAMIC BEAUTY OF JESSICA ZYRIE.”

OutSmart’s Alex Rosa met with Zyrie in January to direct a photoshoot by Houston photographer Christelyn Nash with assistance from her brother Davon Nash. The video above displays outtakes from the photoshoot and features makeup artist Cassandra Bustos.

As you await our March Women’s History Month issue, we encourage that you continue to follow and support Zyrie. Lastly, from the OutSmart staff to all our readers, advertisers, and friends, happy Black History Month!

Comments

comments

Share with your friends










Submit
Show More
OutSmart Staff

OutSmart Staff

Related Articles

Kacey Musgraves’ Rodeo Houston Performance Was ‘For the Gays’

February 26, 2019

Thirty Years of Walking

February 22, 2019

King of Bling

February 20, 2019

WEDDINGS: Puppy Love

February 14, 2019
Back to top button