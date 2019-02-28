WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Jessica Zyrie

Share with your friends Submit

As February comes to an end, a new edition of OutSmart magazine will soon hit newsstands.

But, before we debut our March 2019 issue, we’d like to again honor our February covergirl, Jessica Zyrie.

Zyrie is making strides in the modeling industry, as well as in Houston’s LGBTQ community, where she frequently uses her platform to advocate for the rights of queer folks.

OutSmart’s Alex Rosa met with Zyrie in January to direct a photoshoot by Houston photographer Christelyn Nash with assistance from her brother Davon Nash. The video above displays outtakes from the photoshoot and features makeup artist Cassandra Bustos.

As you await our March Women’s History Month issue, we encourage that you continue to follow and support Zyrie. Lastly, from the OutSmart staff to all our readers, advertisers, and friends, happy Black History Month!

