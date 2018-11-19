At a press conference in Houston on Nov. 9, state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, announces she will resign from her Senate seat. Garcia will join the U.S. House of Representatives in January. (Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune)
Front Page NewsNews

Four Candidates Will Vie to Replace Houston’s Sylvia Garcia in the Texas Senate

The filing deadline was Nov. 16, and early voting begins Nov. 26.

Texas Tribune By Texas Tribune November 19, 2018
Share with your friends










Submit

By Patrick Svitek

Four candidates have filed for the Dec. 11 special election to replace outgoing state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston.

The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday.

The field includes two Democrats who announced their campaigns long ago — Houston state Reps. Carol Alvarado and Ana Hernandez — as well as two lesser-known contenders: Republican Martha Fierro and Democrat Mia Mundy. Fierro is a precinct chair for the Harris County GOP.

Garcia is giving up her seat in Senate District 6 after winning the Nov. 6 election to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Gene Green, D-Houston. Garcia resigned Friday from the Texas Senate, and Gov. Greg Abbott called the special election hours later.

The heavily Democratic SD-6 cover parts of the eastern half of Houston and stretches farther east to include Pasadena and Baytown.

Early voting for the special election begins Nov. 26.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/11/16/4-candidates-special-election-sylvia-garcia/.

Comments

comments

Share with your friends










Submit
Texas Tribune

Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Tags
Show More

Related Articles

November 20, 2018
2

Dennis Bonnen Co-Authored the Bathroom Bill. Now He’s About to Be Speaker

November 19, 2018
78

Dave Welch: Democrats Aren’t Just ‘Godless,’ They’re Pretty Much Nazis

November 19, 2018
26

Gina Ortiz Jones Falls Short in Bid to Become 1st Out LGBTQ Texan in Congress

November 16, 2018
14

‘History Will Show That Chad Was a Leader’