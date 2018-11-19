Four Candidates Will Vie to Replace Houston’s Sylvia Garcia in the Texas Senate

Share with your friends Submit

By Patrick Svitek

Four candidates have filed for the Dec. 11 special election to replace outgoing state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston.

The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday.

The field includes two Democrats who announced their campaigns long ago — Houston state Reps. Carol Alvarado and Ana Hernandez — as well as two lesser-known contenders: Republican Martha Fierro and Democrat Mia Mundy. Fierro is a precinct chair for the Harris County GOP.

Garcia is giving up her seat in Senate District 6 after winning the Nov. 6 election to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Gene Green, D-Houston. Garcia resigned Friday from the Texas Senate, and Gov. Greg Abbott called the special election hours later.

The heavily Democratic SD-6 cover parts of the eastern half of Houston and stretches farther east to include Pasadena and Baytown.

Early voting for the special election begins Nov. 26.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/11/16/4-candidates-special-election-sylvia-garcia/.

