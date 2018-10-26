WATCH: Alleged Bomber’s Lesbian Former Boss Discusses His Anti-LGBTQ Views

Share with your friends Submit

An out lesbian who manages the pizza shop where suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc once worked says he told her she should burn in hell because of her sexual orientation.

Debra Gureghian is the general manager of the New River Pizza & Fresh Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, where Sayoc worked as a delivery driver for several months before quitting in January. Sayoc, a Donald Trump supporter, was arrested Friday in connection with a mail-bomb scare that included 13 packages sent to political and media figures.

“He was anti-gay, anti-black, anti-Jewish, you name it,” Gureghian told CNN on Friday night (video above).

“Everybody who really wasn’t white and wasn’t a white supremacist didn’t belong in the world,” Gureghian said, adding that she was “shellshocked” by Sayoc’s arrest because despite his political views, he was a good employee.

“It was just his political views that scared me,” she said. “He knew I was a lesbian and a very proud lesbian, and he made it a point to tell me that God had made a mistake with me, and I should burn in hell.”

Gureghian told the Washington Post that the pizza shop required Sayoc to park his van, which was covered in disturbing stickers, where it could not be seen by customers.

“He was crazed, that’s the best word for him,” she said. “There was something really off with him.

“It was puppets with their heads cut off, mannequins with their heads cut off, Ku Klux Klan, a black person being hung, anti-gay symbols, torchings, bombings. You name it, it was all over his truck,” Gureghian said.

“He was very angry, and angry at the world, at blacks, Jews, gays,” she said. “He always talked about ‘if I had complete autonomy, none of these gays or these blacks would survive.’ He never said he would kill them or murder them or bomb them, he just said, ‘If I had complete autonomy the gays, the black and Jews would not survive.’ He was very, very strange.”

