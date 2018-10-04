Queer Things to Do in Houston this Weekend: Oct. 4-8, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Oct. 4

• At 5 p.m., Houston activist Nina Lombardo hosts QUEERaoke, a fundraising event for the Montrose Center, at Pearl Bar Houston. Lombardo will collect donations for families in need. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join the TRUTH Project for a discussion on aging within LGBTQ communities color at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show. Hosted by Houston drag queens Beck and Barbara-Coa, Smoke break is dedicated to performers who redefine drag. More info here.

Friday, Oct. 5

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday, check out the Gender Infinity Conference 2018 at the University of Houston. Join community, families, and providers in discussions on gender, faith, medical transitions, and more. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., join the Lone Star Veterans Association’s LGBT Affinity Group for a karaoke social at Guava Lamp. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on LSVA’s partnership with the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for an A Star Is Born afterparty. Houston’s Angelina DM Trailz hosts the drag show, which pays homage to Lady Gaga’s new film. More info here.

• From Friday at midnight through Sunday, celebrate Leather Pride 2018 at the Eagle Houston. More info here.

Saturday, Oct. 6

• At 7 a.m., join The Walk for Mental Health Awareness at Stude Community Center. A family- and pet-friendly 5K, the walk raises funds for nonprofits that provide mental health services to the Greater Houston Area. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Diana Foundation presents its annual Country Dinner at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Proceeds from the dinner and show will benefit LGBTQ Houston charities. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host a Halloween drag show at Rich’s Houston. Emceed by HIvanna Cupcak, the show will showcase both new and seasoned performers. More info here.

Sunday, Oct. 7

• At noon, visit Silver Street Studios for the sixth annual Depressed Cake Shop Houston. The bake sale will benefit Houston chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as well as the Montrose Center. More info here.

• Also at noon, eat brunch with the Diana Foundation at La Griglia. America’s Got Talent semifinalist Christina Wells performs. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Wells, who won Houston’s Pride Superstar in 2016. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., Human Rights Campaign Houston and the Houston GLBT Political Caucus campaign for Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, who will take on anti-LGBTQ Congressman John Culberson on Nov. 6. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., Dessie’s Drag Race brings Rupaul’s Drag Race star Valentina to Rich’s Houston. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., boy band Brockhampton, led by openly gay rapper Kevin Abstract, performs at Revention Music Center. More info here.

Monday, Oct. 8

• At 6:30 p.m., turn out for Texas with Beto O’Rourke at White Oak Music Hall. The voter registration rally will feature a performance by Bun B, an appearance by Arian Foster, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart‘s exclusive interview with O’Rourke. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9. More info here.

