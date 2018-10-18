Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Oct. 18-21, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Oct. 18

• At 6 p.m., watch a livestream of a town hall meeting with Congressman Beto O’Rourke, moderated by CNN, at Axelrad. GOP Senator Ted Cruz initially accepted CNN’s invitation to participate in the South Texas meeting, but has since declined. O’Rourke will have one hour to discuss his historic race against Cruz. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., head over to Guava lamp for Drag it On. Hosted by Blackberri, 13 drag performers will compete weekly for a cash prize of $500. More info here.

Friday, Oct. 19

• At 5 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts it’s monthly Trifecta Friday: Halloween Edition. Emceed by DJ Shante, the party will feature spooky drink specials and a costume contest. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join Integrity Houston, a worship group for LGBTQ Christians, for fellowship and a potluck at Christ Church Cathedral. More info here.

Saturday, Oct. 20

• At 7:30, Society for the Performing Arts Houston brings Rocky Horror Picture Show star Barry Bostwick to the Wortham Center for a screening party of the 1975 cult film. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Bostick, who played Brad Majors. More info here.

• Also at 7:30 p.m., Halloween Magic presents Kinky Re-Boots, at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of the event. The performance will show will benefit AIDS Foundation Houston, the Montrose Center, Legacy Community Health, Lazarus House, Omega House, Pet Patrol, the Oral History Project, and Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church More info here.

• At 9 p.m., fundraise for breast cancer awareness at 23rd St. Station, Galveston Island’s gay piano bar. All proceeds will go to The Rose, a breast cancer support group based in Texas. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., get your game face on for a Halloween party and costume contest at Rich’s Houston. This year’s theme is “varsity,” so patrons are recommended to dress up as jocks. More info here.

Sunday, Oct. 21

• At 10 a.m., the Houston Democratic Socialists of America will discuss the issues that LGBTQ folks in Harris County face over brunch. Join the group for a conversation about its plans to stand up against hate at Drag Queen Storytime, creating a non-corporate space for Pride, and more. More info here.

• At 1:30, The Houston K-911 Rescue host From Rescue to Runway at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Join the ladies of Lambda Nextgen will help run the event or just watch adoptable puppies will strut their stuff on the runway. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Melissa Etheridge performs at Pearl Bar Houston to support Texas Democratic congressional candidate Dayna Steele. Don’t miss OutSmart’s exclusive interview with Etheridge. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., join Team Lizzie at its Houston headquarters to watch Democratic congressional candidate Lizzie Pannill Fletcher debate her anti-LGBTQ opponent, Republican John Culberson. More info here.

Monday, Oct. 22

• Early voting begins Monday and runs through November 22. For a list of pro-equality candidates endorsed by the Houston’s GLBT Political Caucus, go here. For info on where and when you can vote early, go here.

