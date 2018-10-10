Dallas Pride May Move from September to June, and Out of the Gayborhood

Share with your friends Submit

The Dallas Tavern Guild, which puts on the city’s LGBTQ Pride parade, is debating whether to move the event out of the Oak Lawn gayborhood in 2019, and stage it in June instead of September.

The Tavern Guild will host a meeting Nov. 1 to gather public input on the proposed changes. The new location for the parade would be Fair Park, the massive facility east of downtown that’s also home to the State Fair of Texas.

If you’ll remember, the Houston Pride parade underwent a similar change in 2015—moving from the Montrose gayborhood to downtown. Just as in Houston, the Dallas parade seems to have outgrown the city’s gayborhood and its main thoroughfare, Cedar Springs Road.

Dallas Pride has been held in September since 1983, for a variety of reasons. But next June will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which gave birth to LGBTQ Pride celebrations.

It is unclear when in June the Dallas celebration would be held. Houston Pride is set for June 22 in 2019. Despite the rivalry between the cities, competing for Pride attendees would undoubtedly hurt both celebrations.

