As Early Voting Approaches, Here Are the LGBTQ Candidates on the Ballot in Texas

Arecord 55 openly LGBTQ candidates ran for public office in Texas this year, according to OutSmart‘s research.

They were among 606 openly LGBTQ candidates nationwide, according to statistics released by the LGBTQ Victory Fund on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

“An unprecedented Rainbow Wave of openly LGBTQ candidates is running for office this year — shattering previous records and breaking down long-held political barriers for our community,” said former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund. “While the numbers themselves are impressive, we are also running for higher-level offices in larger numbers and in places across the country unthinkable just a few years ago. Whether electing the first openly trans governor in the United States, or tripling the number of LGBTQ women in the U.S. Congress, we have an opportunity to turn this Rainbow Wave of LGBTQ candidates into a Rainbow Wave of LGBTQ elected officials on Election Day.”

In Texas, 20 of the openly LGBTQ candidates were defeated in party primaries or municipal elections, two won municipal elections, and 33 will appear on the November ballot.

Below is a list of the openly LGBTQ candidates who will appear on the November ballot in Texas, compiled by OutSmart’s Brandon Wolf. The list does not include Groves City Councilman Cross Coburn, who faces a recall election.

Early voting begins Oct. 22. For a list of early voting locations in Harris County, go here.

For profiles of several of the openly LGBTQ candidates in Texas, check out our “Out for Change” series.

