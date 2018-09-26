Family-Values Texas Lawmaker Accused of Sending Dick Pic to Grad Student

Share with your friends Submit

Texas GOP state Sen. Charles Schwertner, who is married and who bills himself as “a family man” and “a lifelong conservative,” allegedly sent a photo of his genitals to a University of Texas graduate student and wrote, “I just really want to fuck you.”

Schwertner, 48, met the unidentified woman at an event on the UT campus, according to a report from the Austin Statesman. The woman told Schwertner she was interested in working in the Legislature. After the event, they connected on LinkedIn before switching to text messaging.

That’s when Schwertner abruptly wrote, “I just really want to fuck you,” and allegedly sent the woman a photo of his genitals that had been taken in the shower. When the woman told Schwertner the messages were inappropriate, he did not respond, so she reported him to UT officials. Although Schwertner is not suspected of any crime, the university may consider banning him from campus.

Schwertner’s campaign issued a statement denying the woman’s allegations: “The Senator categorically denies any knowledge of the accusations leveled against him and only became aware of this allegation when contacted by the media late this afternoon. The Senator is eager to cooperate with the University of Texas and hopes to make clear he played no part in the behavior described.”

Schwertner, an orthopedic surgeon who is known for being an anti-abortion crusader, once famously broke a table with his gavel while cutting off a pro-choice witness’ testimony. He is also rabidly anti-LGBTQ, having voted in favor of anti-transgender bathroom legislation, and signed a brief comparing same-sex marriage to polygamy and incest. Schwertner, from Georgetown, was first elected to represent Senate District 5 in 2012. He faces Democrat Meg Walsh in his bid for re-election this November. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, said Wednesday, Sept. 26, that he is “deeply concerned” about the allegations against Schwertner.

