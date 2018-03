Danielle Skidmore

The record number of openly LGBTQ candidates in Texas has increased to 50.

Transgender activist Danielle Skidmore plans to seek the District 9 seat on the Austin City Council in November. Official candidate filing does not begin until July, but Skidmore appointed a campaign treasurer last week, according to a report in the Austin Chronicle.

Skidmore, who works as an engineer at K. Friese + Associates, is a member of Austin’s LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission. As you can see above, she has also been a vocal opponent of anti-trans “bathroom bills” at the state Capitol.

Skidmore is one of seven trans candidates in Texas this year, also a record. If Skidmore wins her race against Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Tovo, she would be Austin’s first trans council member, and only the second trans elected official in the state.

New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst, who came out publicly after taking office in 2016, is running for re-election in May.

