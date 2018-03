Screen grab via Chron.com

By John Wright

A driver intentionally rammed his vehicle into at least four people outside a Montrose gay bar early Thursday, March 22, killing one of the victims.

The incident occurred outside Bayou City Bar & Grill, at Grant Street and Hyde Park Boulevard in the heart of Houston’s LGBTQ neighborhood, according to KTRK-TV.

Authorities say the suspect had gotten into a fight involving several people. He jumped in his car and drove through the parking lot, hitting four or five people and two other vehicles. The suspect, a man between 26 and 35 years old, was taken to the hospital with injuries he sustained in the fight. He was in police custody, charged with aggravated assault. He is also expected to face murder charges.

The victims reportedly were innocent bystanders who happened to be walking out of the club, which had just closed, when the attack occurred. The victim who died was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle.

“He didn’t know anyone who was fighting,” witness Edwin Lopez said of his friend, one of the victims. “We were just talking, and before we knew it, he was under the car.”

The deceased victim was later identified by friends as Jared Jontě Jacobs. According to his Facebook page, Jacobs was a Houston native.

Sam N. Smith said he had been friends with Jacobs for five years. Smith told OutSmart Jacobs recently graduated from Lamar University and had been working as a registered nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“He was a very nice person and friendly,” Smith said. “He treated everyone with respect.”

Smith said Jacobs identified as bisexual.

Witness Teanna Macintosh told the Houston Chronicle that the incident “came like a hurricane.”

“It just appeared out of nowhere and he just came in and started hitting and running over people and dragging people and tearing up people’s cars,” Macintosh said. “You couldn’t calm him down.”

One witness who identified herself as Mrs. Bae told the Chronicle that everyone took off running as the suspect barreled through the parking lot.

“It was just blood everywhere,” Mrs. Bae said. “It was so sad.”

The Chronicle has video of the aftermath of the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

