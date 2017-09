0 Share with your friends Submit

By Josh Inocéncio

LGBTQ community organizations are continuing their Harvey relief efforts, from drag shows to volunteer opportunities, for a third consecutive weekend.

• The T.R.U.T.H. Project, a performance group for LGBTQ people of color, will premiere a special line-up that includes stories related to Hurricane Harvey at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the MATCH. “After the Rain” will feature a mix of performance genres, including spoken word, dance, music, and visual art, with 100 percent of proceeds from ticket sales and donations going to The T.R.U.T.H. Project Relief Fund to help those affected by the storm. Reserve tickets here.

• Rich’s Houston will host Houston Entertainers Give Back on Saturday, Sept. 16. There is no cover charge, but all donations and tips will go to charity. Performers will include Kofi, Kara Dion, Dessie Love-Blake, and others from across Texas. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 8:30.

Friday. Revenue raised will be split and donated to the Montrose Center’s LGBTQ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund and Houston Mayor Turner’s Harvey Relief Fund. The event will include drag performances, drinks, and a raffle with items ranging from spa packages, wine, symphony tickets, and more.

• Renovations continue at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church (RMCC), which was hit hard by the storm. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, RMCC is hosting an All Church Day for volunteers to help clean portions of the church that were damaged. Lunch will be provided.

• As it did last weekend, Black Lives Matter—HTX will host a cleanup event for black and brown communities. The group will again meet at St. John’s Downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday. And Black Lives Matter—Houston will host a Day of Action event focused on cleaning up the Lakewood area. Meetup is at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Lakewood Park.

• AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH) is acting as a recovery center. In partnership with the Houston Food Bank and the Coalition for the Homeless, AFH is providing food, housing, and other necessities to those in need, Monday through Friday. AFH’s food pantry, Stone Soup, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week, and housing assistance will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. AFH is also offering free HIV and syphilis tests from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

