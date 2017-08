Latisha Nixon and her son, Gemmel Moore (Via KTLA)

Share with your friends Submit

‘It seems like everyone is turning a blind eye because my son was a gay black man and Ed Buck is a wealthy white politician,’ Latisha Nixon says.

The mother of a Texas man who died after apparently overdosing at the West Hollywood apartment belonging to prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck told KTLA that there is more to the story behind the death.

Latisha Nixon, of Spring, is asking the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to launch a “thorough investigation” into her son Gemmel Moore’s death.

Moore, 26, was found dead on July 27 while working as an escort. The death was ruled an accident, but Nixon is skeptical.

“It seems like everyone is turning a blind eye because my son was a gay black man and Ed Buck is a wealthy white politician,” she said.

Homicide detectives are re-examining Moore’s death, based on additional information, sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.

A journal provided to KTLA by a family friend appears to show a previous relationship between Moore and Buck.

In his journal, Moore wrote, “I honestly don’t know what to do. I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that,” a December entry reads. “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth it was very painful, but after all the troubles, I became addicted to the pain and fetish/fantasy.”

His last entry, dated Dec. 3, 2016 reads: “If it didn’t hurt so bad, I’d kill myself, but I’ll let Ed Buck do it for now.”

At the apartment owned by Buck, neighbors confirmed seeing several young black men come and go at all hours of the night.

A KTLA reporter knocked on his door Tuesday, but he did not answer.

Buck was asked to resign from the Stonewall Democratic Committee, and he has retained an attorney who insists Buck has done nothing wrong.

No charges have been filed against him at this time.

Watch KTLA’s report below.

Comments