Gwynevere River Song (Facebook)

By John Wright

The victim of a fatal shooting in Waxahachie on Saturday is believed to be at least the 17th transgender person killed in the U.S. this year.

Gwynevere River Song, 26, died after being shot following an argument with another individual in the suburb south of Dallas, according to the Waxahachie Daily Light.

According to a Facebook profile, Song identified as “femandrogyne” and went by the pronouns they/their.

Police haven’t released the name of the man who shot Song. He reportedly was injured in the incident.

“Upon arrival, deputies and medics rendered aid to the injured male,” Ellis County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald told the newspaper. “American Medical Response transported the man to the hospital. [The deceased] remained inside the residence and succumbed to injuries. Justice of Peace Judge Curtis Polk Jr. with Precinct 3 ordered an inquest. The decedent was taken to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Marcy Mosher, who identified herself as Song’s mother, announced on the victim’s Facebook page that services will be held on Monday, Aug 21 at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home, at 1826 US-287 Business in Waxahachie.

“I love you so much, you are missed so much I can’t figure out how I’m going to go on,” Mosher wrote. “I promise you I will carry out your wishes.”

Trans Pride Initiative, a Dallas-based advocacy group, reported that the community is welcome to attend the services for Song.

According to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs, Song is at least the 17th trans person reported killed this year, and the second from Texas. Kenne McFadden was found dead in the San Antonio River on April 9. McFadden’s death has been ruled a homicide.

On Friday, the day before their death, Song shared a story on Twitter about a new report from NCAVP showing that more LGBTQ people have been killed so far in 2017 than in all of 2016.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A previous version of this story misstated the number of trans people who are known to have been killed this year. We regret the error.

