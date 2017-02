Share with your friends Submit

A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim was filmed in May 2016 at The Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver, Colorado. Judy Collins takes the audience through Sondheim’s remarkable treasure-trove of music, interweaving stories of Broadway with her personal anecdotes. Available on DVD and home-video platforms on February 24. Cleopatra Music and Films (mvdshop.com). —Suzie Lynde

Comments