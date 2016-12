Comedians Bryan Safi (l) and Erin Gibson star in TV Land's Throwing Shade. Photo: Courtesy of TV Land

By Megan Smith

Some shady characters will be coming to television this January. Funny or Die’s Throwing Shade podcast—infamous for taking “a weekly look at all the issues important to ladies and gays and treating them with much less respect than they deserve”—is set to debut as a late-night television series on TV Land on Tuesday, January 17.

Now on-screen, co-hosts “feminasty” Erin Gibson (Parks and Rec, Kroll Show) and “homosensual” Bryan Safi (Modern Family, Superstore) continue their satirical comedic twist on current events, feminism, LGBT issues, pop culture, and more. The half-hour show, which will air during the 10:30/9:30C time slot, will also be produced by the duo.

The podcast, originally launched in 2011, has aired 80 hilariously witty episodes on Funny or Die’s website since the production company acquired the show in 2013. The addition of the TV Land series gives the show’s ever-growing, loyal audience even more reason to rejoice. “And now that we’re on TV, we’re legit!” Gibson exclaims in the show’s teaser.

Read OutSmart’s 2014 interview with Safi and Gibson here.

Watch the preview below:

