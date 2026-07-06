Love Is the Goal: What Dr. Nas Mohamed Wants Houston to Carry Forward

Last week, OutSmart introduced Dr. Nas Mohamed and his Love Is the Goal campaign, launched to spotlight queer visibility during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, Mohamed turns to symbolism and fashion to tell a more personal chapter of that story.

This is the fourth story in OutSmart’s coverage of Dr. Nas Mohamed’s Love Is the Goal campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Read the first story here.

As Houston hosts its final FIFA World Cup matches, Dr. Nasser “Nas” Mohamed hopes LGBTQIA+ people and allies will recognize that movements for visibility do not belong only to activists. They belong to everyone.

Throughout Pride Month and the World Cup, Mohamed’s Love Is the Goal campaign has encouraged people to see LGBTQ+ visibility not as a political statement, but as a human one. At the heart of the campaign is a simple belief. “Nobody has to be an activist to say ‘I choose love,’” Mohamed emphasizes. “You can just be human.”

That philosophy has guided his partnership with Pride House International and LGBTQIA+ organizations across the tournament’s 16 host cities. “They’ve been working so, so hard to hold space and do the logistics in the 16 host cities,” he says of Pride House International, which is the parent organization of Pride House Houston. “I was really incredibly excited to collaborate with them.”

The campaign has included events, merchandise, music, and community activities designed to invite participation from people who may never have considered themselves advocates. “When you’re visible that way, people around you will know you’re a person that’s holding space for love,” Mohamed says.

For Houstonians, that visibility can be surprisingly simple. Mohamed encourages supporters to wear Love Is the Goal campaign merchandise, stream the music associated with the campaign, and engage with its message. But more importantly, he hopes people embrace the larger idea behind it.

To him, the overlap between Pride Month and the World Cup created a unique opportunity. “Isn’t this the end goal, to just be?” Mohamed asks. “Go be where people are and be visible.” The campaign’s title itself reflects that philosophy. “Love is the Goal should be the goal for campaigning within the World Cup and the goal of all prides,” he posits.

As the tournament moves toward its conclusion, Mohamed remains focused on what he believes visibility can accomplish for people who may be watching from places where being LGBTQIA+ remains dangerous. “What helps people the most is their own selves, truly,” he adds. “And what drives somebody to get out of bed is just believing it’s possible. Just the thought of hope.”

For Mohamed, hope begins when people are seen. And sometimes, it begins when someone simply chooses love.