Galveston’s LGBTQ Community Builds Support Beyond the Beach

For much of the Houston area, Galveston is synonymous with sunny beach days, Mardi Gras celebrations, hurricane updates, or a stroll through Dickens on The Strand each December. But beyond the island’s seasonal attractions is a year-round LGBTQ+ community that has quietly built a culture of resilience, connection, and mutual support.

Helping lead that effort is Christina Weaver, president of Galveston Island Fundraising of Texas (GIFT), a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds, promoting equality, and providing resources for LGBTQ+ people throughout Galveston County. “I would say that our mission is pretty simple,” Weaver states. “We want to just support the lives of the local LGBTQ+ community. We just want the people in our local LGBTQ+ community to feel like they’re valued, they’re supported, and they’re seen.”

A lifelong Galveston County resident, Weaver has watched the island’s LGBTQ+ landscape evolve over the years. “When I was in my 20s, there were a lot of businesses identifying exclusively as gay bars,” she recalls. “Over the years, those dedicated venues have sort of disappeared. But, it’s making other bars and businesses more inclusive.” Today, she says, “Most of the spaces in Galveston are considered safe spaces for our community now.”

That spirit of inclusion extends well beyond nightlife and restaurants.

Businesses across the island now host Pride celebrations, drag performances, and community fundraisers, reflecting what Weaver sees as a growing culture of acceptance. “They’re hosting Pride events, drag shows, and hosting fundraisers for us,” she explains, “and I love that.”

Weaver first supported GIFT as a donor and attendee before becoming more involved after receiving a membership as a birthday gift from her best friend. After finding a healthier work-life balance in a new job, she joined GIFT’s board as secretary before being nominated to succeed longtime president Sheila Morton. “Shockingly, she nominated me to step in as president,” Weaver says. “I accepted, and here we are.”

Today, GIFT funds community events while also serving as a critical safety net through the Jerry Eubank Angel Fund, an anonymous, application-based emergency grant program. “So far this year, we’ve granted out about $9,000,” Weaver says of the fund’s impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ Galvestonians. “In a lot of those instances we’re helping to make sure people aren’t unhoused, and we’re giving them back a little peace of mind so they can get back on their feet.”

Financial hardship remains one of the greatest challenges facing LGBTQ residents, she says, alongside barriers to gender-affirming healthcare, HIV services, discrimination, and family rejection. “A little bit of help makes a lot of difference to a lot of people,” Weaver imparts. “There’s always the need for spaces for LGBTQ+ people to connect and be part of a community—to basically let them know that they’re not alone.”

That sense of community continues to grow. One of Weaver’s proudest accomplishments has been welcoming Third Coast Pride Fest under GIFT’s nonprofit umbrella, helping expand Galveston’s annual Pride parade and family festival. “Every year it gets bigger,” she says with a smile. “There’s hundreds of people watching Galveston have a Pride parade. And that’s pretty impressive to me.”

Although Galveston may be smaller than Houston, Weaver believes its LGBTQ+ community punches well above its weight. “Galveston is a small town,” she admits. “But we have the acceptance, I think, of a much larger city.” She credits local businesses, fellow nonprofits, artists, and residents for creating an environment where LGBTQ+ people can openly be themselves. “There’s just a lot of community love in Galveston, and I love it.”

Looking ahead, Weaver hopes GIFT can grow both its membership and its capacity to serve more people through larger fundraisers and expanded support for the Jerry Eubank Angel Fund. “I’d like to never have to tell people no,” she notes about having to sometimes decline requests for assistance.

Her vision also includes inspiring the next generation of LGBTQ leaders to become more involved beyond online activism via channels like social media. She acknowledges that spreading the word online is important and valuable, but “We need boots on the ground in a lot of these situations,” Weaver points out.

For Houstonians who love visiting Galveston, supporting GIFT is one way to give back to a community that welcomes thousands of visitors each year. Memberships start at just $10 per month, which directly helps fund community events and emergency assistance programs. As Weaver puts it, GIFT is “a small but mighty little organization.” Its impact, however, reaches well beyond the island’s shores.

For more info, visit gifttx.org