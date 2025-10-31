A New Mural Honors the Lost Rainbow Crosswalk

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Over the past few weeks, a decade-old rainbow crosswalk at Taft and Westheimer has been in the news—both locally and nationally. The crosswalk was originally created as a memorial to Michael Alex Hill, a 21-year-old waiter who was struck and killed while riding his bike through the intersection. “It was a tribute—a reminder of a life lost, a symbol of safety, and a celebration of community,” Charles Swan explained in a recent Facebook post.

After Metro finished repaving Westheimer recently, they carefully repainted the crosswalk’s rainbow stripes. At that point, Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatened to withhold state transportation funds for Houston if the City didn’t remove all art that reflected “political ideologies” from its streets. Metro responded by repaving the intersection.

A Generous Artist’s Offer

After Houston’s rainbow crosswalk was removed, local muralist Nicky Davis posted a comment on an online Houston Chronicle article, offering to paint a free rainbow-themed mural for any nearby business. The community quickly suggested the Korny Vibes Vegan Café, located at the intersection facing the crosswalk. Davis reached out to the owners, and they were thrilled with his proposal.

Designing the mural proved emotionally challenging for Davis. He wanted to capture the anger over the crosswalk’s removal and the supportive spirit of the surrounding neighborhood. He decided to fill the mural space with as many rainbows as possible.

Davis completed the mural in just four hours, using spray paint to create a cheerful scene with fluffy clouds and multiple animated rainbows with playful expressions, including one that is sticking its tongue out. That rainbow could be interpreted as a cheeky response to Governor Abbott’s decree.

Davis’ intention was to uplift those who felt a loss from the crosswalk’s removal. “I hope it makes people feel happy when they see it, and that it brings some comfort to people who lost their symbol,” he says. While painting, Davis received an outpouring of support from passersby, with people clapping, honking, waving and stopping to thank him for his work.

A Houston native and longtime ally of the LGBTQ community, Davis, 45, has painted murals across the city for more than 15 years. He holds an art degree from the University of Houston and was originally trained as a studio artist, but discovered street art after experimenting with spray paint.

Davis’ signature style combines vibrant colors, playful characters, and pop surrealism, making his murals recognizable landmarks throughout Houston. His work spans from music festivals and warehouses to collaborations with major brands like Red Bull and NASA.

Despite widespread recognition, each mural feels personal and is crafted to surprise and delight all who encounter it. Davis’s installations embody a spirit of joyful rebellion, inviting viewers into imaginative worlds filled with bold colors and whimsical imagery. His art can be found at venues such as Bad Astronaut Brewery, where he hosts a monthly graffiti show, as well as the Jamail Skatepark and numerous other locations across Houston.

From Food Truck to Corner Café

Sharouq Zabarah, 34, co-owner of Korny Vibes, recalls the business’s humble beginnings as a food trailer in 2019 before moving to its current location at 403 Westheimer a year later. Zabarah became vegan in 2017 after watching documentaries about the meat and dairy industries, which inspired her to live without harming animals. An elementary school teacher at the time, she saw a lack of vegan options in Houston and wanted to create a business offering plant-based alternatives.

Korny Vibes was founded to make vegan eating accessible, especially for people transitioning from traditional fast food. “We wanted to create vegan versions of fast food so people could enjoy familiar flavors without animal products,” Zabarah explains.

Their menu started with vegan Mexican comfort foods like empanadas, expanded to more Mexican dishes, and eventually included American classics such as vegan fried chicken made from soy. Diners can enjoy vegan shakes, burgers, onion rings, fried pickles, and other treats.

The co-owners are allies of Houston’s LGBTQ community, and their cafe has received multiple OutSmart Gayest & Greatest honors, which the community votes on each year.

The café had been fortunate to have the well-known rainbow crosswalk at their doorstep. Zabarah and her co-owner loved the vibrant symbol and often used it as a point of reference for potential visitors. Zabarah was disappointed by its sudden removal, feeling that something vital to the community had been lost. She believed it was important to act rather than accept decisions made by others.

Muralist Nicky Davis’ offer to create a rainbow mural was accepted with enthusiasm by Korny Vibes’ co-owners, who fully embraced the idea. Zabarah describes the mural as uplifting, saying, “It just makes you happy. It feels like you’re entering a wonderful, magical place full of love.”

For more info, visit kornyvibeshtx.com and nickydavis.com