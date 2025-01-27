NASA Shuts Down Diversity Initiatives Following Executive Order

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

NASA has begun dismantling its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) programs, aligning with a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. The order mandates federal agencies to eliminate DEIA initiatives, which it claims foster division and inefficiency within government operations.

In a memo issued on January 22, 2025, Acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro informed employees of the changes, emphasizing compliance with the directive. The memo highlighted concerns about DEIA programs creating unnecessary barriers and diverting resources from the agency’s primary objectives. Employees were instructed to report any attempts to maintain DEIA-related efforts under different terminology, with potential consequences for non-compliance.

The decision follows a broader federal push led by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to phase out DEIA offices, end related contracts, and remove associated materials from public domains. Federal agencies have been instructed to place DEIA personnel on paid administrative leave while reviewing their compliance with the order.

The executive order, titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” was among the administration’s first actions in President Trump’s second term. It seeks to prioritize merit-based approaches across federal institutions and eliminate what it describes as divisive practices.

NASA’s move signals a notable policy shift for the agency, which had recently committed to increasing representation within its workforce and fostering diversity in space exploration. Initiatives like the Artemis program aimed to inspire future generations by landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon. Critics now question how these goals may be impacted by the agency’s decision to terminate DEIA efforts.

Former NASA employees and diversity advocates have raised concerns about the potential consequences of this policy change. Many argue that inclusive programs have been instrumental in attracting a talented and diverse workforce, which contributes to the agency’s success. Without such initiatives, they warn, NASA risks stalling progress in creating an equitable and innovative work environment.

Supporters of the executive order, however, contend that DEIA programs have overcomplicated hiring and operational processes. They believe that a merit-based system will enhance productivity and fairness across the federal workforce.

NASA is not alone in implementing these changes. Other agencies, including the Department of Education and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), have also begun eliminating DEIA initiatives. The ATF, for example, has placed staff involved in DEIA efforts on administrative leave while reviewing compliance with the executive order.

As NASA proceeds with the closure of its DEIA offices, the long-term effects on its culture, recruitment, and mission outcomes remain uncertain. The policy shift has ignited broader debates about the role of diversity in federal agencies and the best approach to creating equitable workplaces.

Observers will closely follow NASA’s transition in the coming months to assess how these changes impact its operations and the agency’s broader mission in space exploration.