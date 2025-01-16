Texas Lawmaker Proposes to Partner Moments After Swearing-In

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In a heartwarming and historic moment, Texas State Representative Venton Jones (D-Dallas) made headlines after proposing to his longtime partner, Gregory Scott Jr., right after being sworn into office at the Texas Capitol in Austin. The unexpected proposal occurred on Tuesday during a ceremony attended by family, friends, and supporters.

Jones, 40, represents House District 100 and is one of the first Black gay men to serve in the Texas Legislature. Following his oath of office, Jones took the opportunity to solidify both his political and personal commitments, dropping to one knee and presenting Scott with a ring. The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as the couple embraced.

In a press release shared after the event, Jones emphasized the deeper meaning of his public proposal. “At a time when our love and existence are frequently under attack—even within the walls of this building—this moment is a declaration that love always prevails,” he said. Jones added that his engagement symbolizes not only personal joy but also the resilience of marginalized communities.

Gregory Scott Jr., Jones’s fiancé, works as a human resources executive in Dallas. The couple has been together for several years, with their relationship serving as a source of inspiration for Jones in his advocacy for equality.

This moment marked the beginning of a new chapter for Jones, who recently assumed leadership roles as House Minority Whip and vice-chair of the Texas LGBTQ Caucus. Known for his work in HIV awareness and prevention, Jones has long championed policies that promote public health, civil rights, and LGBTQ+ representation.

In his remarks, Jones connected his engagement to his broader mission as a public servant. “Just as I am committed to protecting my family, I will use my power as an elected official to fight for all Texans,” he stated. He also reflected on the enduring power of love, saying, “Our love symbolizes resilience and our story reminds us that love can and will always overcome hate.”

This public proposal also carried symbolic weight in Texas, a state often seen as a battleground for LGBTQ+ rights. Jones’s decision to celebrate his love openly and proudly in the legislature is seen as a bold affirmation of his identity and commitment to equality.

Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Jones said, “This is more than an engagement—it’s a statement that love transcends barriers and overcomes adversity.”

Jones and Scott’s engagement has been widely celebrated, with many praising Jones for using his platform to spotlight love, resilience, and the pursuit of justice. The couple plans to continue their advocacy work together, with Jones affirming his determination to build “a better Texas” for all.