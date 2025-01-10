Anita Bryant, Anti-LGBT Crusader, Dies at 84

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Ex-beauty queen and orange juice spokesperson Anita Bryant, best known for her vicious anti-LGBTQ lobbying, died on December 16 at the age of 84 at her home in Oklahoma.

Regardless of Bryant’s intent, her work had a positive impact as well, in that it was a catalyst for protests around the country bringing attention to the LGBTQ-rights struggle in its early days. Houston, for example, saw a protest march through downtown that drew over 8,000 supporters, and became known as “Houston’s Stonewall.”

The event’s importance is celebrated in the Banner Project, a unique collection of pivotal moments in Houston’s LGBTQ history.

Over the years, OutSmart magazine has published several articles discussing Anita Bryant and her impact on Houston’s LGBTQ community. These articles offer insights into her influence on Houston’s queer history and the community’s response to her anti-gay activism.

Despite her best efforts to keep queer people in the closet, Anita Bryant’s work ended up having the opposite effect, providing the spark that led to countless advancements in LGBTQ rights.