Voters Demand HISD Claw Back $1.5M

Opponents of Governor Greg Abbott’s takeover of Houston Independent School District (HISD) staged a dramatic protest last night to amplify the voices of voters who rejected two controversial school bonds proposed by the unelected school board. Using a spotlight, activists projected the message “Can You Hear Us Now?” onto school facilities across Houston, including the HISD Administrative/Sports Complex, Lantrip Elementary, Harvard Elementary, and Wheatley High School.

Today, the advocacy group Community Voices for Public Education demanded HISD reclaim the over $1.5 million in taxpayer funds paid to three politically connected firms—Outreach Strategists, MGT, and Rice & Gardner—that promoted the failed bond measures. The Houston Chronicle previously reported on the contracts, which protesters described as wasteful amid severe budget constraints and mass layoffs of teachers and staff.

“These firms failed to persuade Houstonians to support the school bonds and took money that could have gone to students and teachers,” said Kelly Blikre, an HISD parent and volunteer with Community Voices for Public Education. “We need a better bond, but that starts with local control and trust in HISD leadership.”

Activists are also calling for HISD Superintendent Mike Miles to step down, citing the district’s financial turmoil and strained relationships with voters. Parents plan to voice their demands at the next school board meeting on Tuesday, December 10th.

“Mike Miles’s experiment with our children’s future has failed spectacularly,” said Amy Zachmeyer, Interim Executive Director for NEW Economy for Working Houston. “The voters have spoken, and the community has spoken. It’s time to return control to democratically elected representatives who understand Houston’s needs.”

Community Voices for Public Education, which advocates for equitable public schools, and NEW Houston, a nonprofit focused on building a just economy for working families, pledged to continue fighting until elected school board members regain control of HISD.