Houston Marks World AIDS Day with Empowering Brunch and Evening Celebration

World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1, serves as a global occasion to honor those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS, support those living with the disease, and raise awareness about ongoing efforts to combat the epidemic. Two events mark the day in Houston: an empowering brunch and an engaging evening gathering.

World AIDS Day Brunch Highlights “The Power of RED”





This year’s 37th annual celebration unfolds with the theme: “Collective Action: Sustain & Accelerate HIV Progress.” The theme emphasizes the importance of building on progress in combating HIV/AIDS while continuing to innovate and adapt for the future.

Avenue 360 is a federally qualified health center with six clinics in the Houston area, providing primary, behavioral health, and dental care to underserved communities. (It operated the first hospice home for AIDS patients in Texas.) The Telling Real Unapologetic Truth through Healing (T.R.U.T.H.) Project is a nonprofit that aims to educate and mobilize LGBTQ communities of color (and allies) through art. Together, they present “The Power of R.E.D: A World AIDS Day Brunch Experience.” This vibrant brunch will feature art, music, and community, while reflecting on the legacy of HIV prevention—past, present, and future.

The brunch will take place on Dec. 1, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH). Guests can enjoy live performances, inspiring stories, and free HIV testing. The event will also include a toy drive for families in need. You can register for the event here.

World AIDS Day Event at South Beach with Legacy Community Health



Later that evening, the celebration continues at South Beach Houston (810 Pacific St.) from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Legacy Community Health hosts this annual event featuring special performances, giveaways, and more. Guests are encouraged to wear red in honor of the occasion.

This year’s event is made possible by partners Allies in Hope, the Houston Health Department, and The Normal Anomaly. Added support is provided by radio station 104.1 KRBE (which will administer door prizes), AmistadesHTX (an HIV testing center for Houston-area Latino men), biopharma company Gilead Sciences, and the pharmaceutical company Viiv Healthcare (dedicated to HIV care and treatment). Guests are encouraged to wear red in honor of the occasion.

The evening will begin with opening remarks from community leaders and advocates, followed by a special drag show with performances by Randy Lopez and Valencia MonRo Ross. Free HIV testing kits will be available while supplies last. The first 100 attendees will receive a commemorative t-shirt celebrating World AIDS Day 2024. Admission is free for guests 21 and older. Free HIV testing kits from The Normal Anomaly Initiative are available while supplies last.

Learn more at: LegacyCommunityHealth.org/WorldAIDSDay