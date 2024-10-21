Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus 2024 General Election Endorsements 

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, and early voting has already begun in Texas. Early voting in Harris County runs from Monday, October 21 until November 1, 2024. There are 88 polling locations around Harris County.



Early Voting (October 21 – November 1)

October 21: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 22: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 23: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 24: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 25: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 26: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 27: 12 PM – 7 PM • October 28: 7 AM – 8 PM • October 29: 7 AM – 8 PM • October 30: 7 AM – 8 PM • October 31: 7 AM – 9 PM • November 1: 7 AM – 7 PM.



Election Day

November 5: 7AM – 7 PM

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC held its 2024 General Election Endorsement Meeting. Over 125 members participated in the meeting, and the Caucus PAC ultimately endorsed 54 candidates for the upcoming election.

Caucus President Austin Davis Ruiz said, “We are proud to endorse this slate of pro-equality candidates in the 2024 General Election. We thank all of our screeners, volunteers, candidates, and members, and hope to see you volunteer with us at the polls this fall.”

All of the Caucus’ endorsements are available to download and print to take to the polling place. It is important to note that the use of any electronic devices—including mobile phones—is prohibited at polling places, but printed endorsement cards are allowed. To find a polling place, visit harrisvotes.com.

Please note that these are the endorsements of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC. OutSmart magazine does not endorse political candidates or propositions.

Here is the complete list of the Caucus’s endorsements for the 2024 General Election:

U.S. President/Vice President – Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz

U.S. Representative District 7 – Lizzie Fletcher

U.S. Representative District 22 – Marquette Greene-Scott

U.S. Representative District 29 – Sylvia Garcia

U.S. Representative District 36 – Dayna Steele

Texas Supreme Court Place 2 – DaSean Jones

Texas Supreme Court Place 4 – Christine Vihn Weems

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7 – Nancy Mulder

Texas State Senator District 6 – Carol Alvarado

Texas State Senator District 15 – Molly Cook

Texas State Representative District 27 – Ronald Reynolds

Texas State Representative District 129 – Doug Peterson

Texas State Representative District 131 – Alma A. Allen

Texas State Representative District 132 – Chase West

Texas State Representative District 134 – Ann Johnson

Texas State Representative District 135 – Jon E. Rosenthal

Texas State Representative District 139 – Charlene Ward Johnson

Texas State Representative District 146 – Lauren Ashley Simmons

Texas State Representative District 147 – Jolanda Jones

Texas State Representative District 148 – Penny Morales Shaw

1st Court of Appeals, Place 2 – Brendetta Scott

1st Court of Appeals, Place 6 – Sarah Beth Landau

1st Court of Appeals, Place 7 – Julie Countiss

1st Court of Appeals, Place 8 – Richard Hightower

1st Court of Appeals, Place 9 – Amber Boyd-Cora

14th Court of Appeals, Place 3 – Velda Renita-Faulkner

14th Court of Appeals, Place 4 – Charles Spain

14th Court of Appeals, Place 5 – Frances Bourliot

14th Court of Appeals, Place 6 – Meagan Hassan

14th Court of Appeals, Place 8 – Margaret “Meg” Poissant

District Judge

11th Judicial District – Kristen Hawkins

61st Judicial District – Fredericka Phillips

80th Judicial District – Jeralynn Manor

125th Judicial District – Kyle Carter

127th Judicial District – Denise Brown

129th Judicial District – Michael Gomez

133rd Judicial District – Nicole Perdue

151st Judicial District – Erica Hughes

164th Judicial District – Cheryl Elliott Thornton

165th Judicial District – Ursula A. Hall

337th Judicial District – Colleen Gaido

338th Judicial District – Allison Jackson-Mathis

339th Judicial District – Te’iva Bell

351st Judicial District – Natalia “Nata” Cornelio

487th Judicial District – Stacy Allen Barrow

488th Judicial District – Carvana Cloud

507th Judicial District – Lillian Henny Alexander

Harris County District Attorney – Sean Teare

Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 16 – Ashley Mayes Guice

Harris County Probate Court No. 5 – Fransheneka “Fran” Watson

Harris County Attorney – Christian D. Menefee

Harris County Sheriff – Ed Gonzalez

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector – Annette Ramirez

Harris County Department of Education Place 6, Precinct 1 – John Fitzgerald McGee

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 1 – Rodney Ellis

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 – Alan Rosen

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 – Jerome Moore

Harris County Constable Precinct 7 – James “Smokie” Phillips

Sheldon ISD Board of Trustees Precinct 3 – Darius Provost-Evans

Bonds/Propositions

Harris County Flood Control District, Prop A – FOR

HISD, Prop A – AGAINST

HISD, Prop B – AGAINST

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC advocates for pro-equality candidates at all levels of government and is the political action committee of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, the South’s oldest, civil rights organization dedicated solely to the advancement of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer equality. Founded in 1975, The Caucus is the largest and oldest LGBTQ+ political organization in the city of Houston and Harris County.

