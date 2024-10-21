Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus 2024 General Election Endorsements
Election Day is November 5, and endorsement cards can be printed and taken to the polls.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, and early voting has already begun in Texas. Early voting in Harris County runs from Monday, October 21 until November 1, 2024. There are 88 polling locations around Harris County.
Early Voting (October 21 – November 1)
October 21: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 22: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 23: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 24: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 25: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 26: 7 AM – 7 PM • October 27: 12 PM – 7 PM • October 28: 7 AM – 8 PM • October 29: 7 AM – 8 PM • October 30: 7 AM – 8 PM • October 31: 7 AM – 9 PM • November 1: 7 AM – 7 PM.
Election Day
November 5: 7AM – 7 PM
On Saturday, August 10, 2024, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC held its 2024 General Election Endorsement Meeting. Over 125 members participated in the meeting, and the Caucus PAC ultimately endorsed 54 candidates for the upcoming election.
Caucus President Austin Davis Ruiz said, “We are proud to endorse this slate of pro-equality candidates in the 2024 General Election. We thank all of our screeners, volunteers, candidates, and members, and hope to see you volunteer with us at the polls this fall.”
All of the Caucus’ endorsements are available to download and print to take to the polling place. It is important to note that the use of any electronic devices—including mobile phones—is prohibited at polling places, but printed endorsement cards are allowed. To find a polling place, visit harrisvotes.com.
Please note that these are the endorsements of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC. OutSmart magazine does not endorse political candidates or propositions.
Here is the complete list of the Caucus’s endorsements for the 2024 General Election:
U.S. President/Vice President – Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz
U.S. Representative District 7 – Lizzie Fletcher
U.S. Representative District 22 – Marquette Greene-Scott
U.S. Representative District 29 – Sylvia Garcia
U.S. Representative District 36 – Dayna Steele
Texas Supreme Court Place 2 – DaSean Jones
Texas Supreme Court Place 4 – Christine Vihn Weems
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7 – Nancy Mulder
Texas State Senator District 6 – Carol Alvarado
Texas State Senator District 15 – Molly Cook
Texas State Representative District 27 – Ronald Reynolds
Texas State Representative District 129 – Doug Peterson
Texas State Representative District 131 – Alma A. Allen
Texas State Representative District 132 – Chase West
Texas State Representative District 134 – Ann Johnson
Texas State Representative District 135 – Jon E. Rosenthal
Texas State Representative District 139 – Charlene Ward Johnson
Texas State Representative District 146 – Lauren Ashley Simmons
Texas State Representative District 147 – Jolanda Jones
Texas State Representative District 148 – Penny Morales Shaw
1st Court of Appeals, Place 2 – Brendetta Scott
1st Court of Appeals, Place 6 – Sarah Beth Landau
1st Court of Appeals, Place 7 – Julie Countiss
1st Court of Appeals, Place 8 – Richard Hightower
1st Court of Appeals, Place 9 – Amber Boyd-Cora
14th Court of Appeals, Place 3 – Velda Renita-Faulkner
14th Court of Appeals, Place 4 – Charles Spain
14th Court of Appeals, Place 5 – Frances Bourliot
14th Court of Appeals, Place 6 – Meagan Hassan
14th Court of Appeals, Place 8 – Margaret “Meg” Poissant
District Judge
11th Judicial District – Kristen Hawkins
61st Judicial District – Fredericka Phillips
80th Judicial District – Jeralynn Manor
125th Judicial District – Kyle Carter
127th Judicial District – Denise Brown
129th Judicial District – Michael Gomez
133rd Judicial District – Nicole Perdue
151st Judicial District – Erica Hughes
164th Judicial District – Cheryl Elliott Thornton
165th Judicial District – Ursula A. Hall
337th Judicial District – Colleen Gaido
338th Judicial District – Allison Jackson-Mathis
339th Judicial District – Te’iva Bell
351st Judicial District – Natalia “Nata” Cornelio
487th Judicial District – Stacy Allen Barrow
488th Judicial District – Carvana Cloud
507th Judicial District – Lillian Henny Alexander
Harris County District Attorney – Sean Teare
Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 16 – Ashley Mayes Guice
Harris County Probate Court No. 5 – Fransheneka “Fran” Watson
Harris County Attorney – Christian D. Menefee
Harris County Sheriff – Ed Gonzalez
Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector – Annette Ramirez
Harris County Department of Education Place 6, Precinct 1 – John Fitzgerald McGee
Harris County Commissioner Precinct 1 – Rodney Ellis
Harris County Constable Precinct 1 – Alan Rosen
Harris County Constable Precinct 5 – Jerome Moore
Harris County Constable Precinct 7 – James “Smokie” Phillips
Sheldon ISD Board of Trustees Precinct 3 – Darius Provost-Evans
Bonds/Propositions
Harris County Flood Control District, Prop A – FOR
HISD, Prop A – AGAINST
HISD, Prop B – AGAINST
The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC advocates for pro-equality candidates at all levels of government and is the political action committee of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, the South’s oldest, civil rights organization dedicated solely to the advancement of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer equality. Founded in 1975, The Caucus is the largest and oldest LGBTQ+ political organization in the city of Houston and Harris County.
