It’s Giving Generosity

The holiday season is in full swing, and there’s no better way to make the Yuletide gay than by showing some love to local LGBTQ nonprofit organizations! Houston has several support systems for the queer community, and if you’re looking for some causes to support this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the list of organizations below when considering where to donate time or money this year. You may be naughty, but supporting these nonprofits might just land you on Santa’s nice list!

Montrose Grace Place

Grace Place’s mission is to provide a safe, welcoming environment for vulnerable youth of all sexualities and genders experiencing homelessness, providing nourishment, healthy relationships, and hope for the future. The organization does this through family-style dinners, case management, assistance obtaining identification documents, transportation access, mentorship, enrichment activities, and more. Youth and young adults who visit Grace Place can also access Tracy’s Closet for clothing and hygiene products each week.

Learn more about how to support Grace Place, either financially or through donating new or gently-used clothing and/or hygiene products at their site.

The Montrose Center

The Montrose Center empowers the community—primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals and their families—to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. The queer hub of Houston works to support the community through social services, senior and youth programming, as well as via a host of LGBTQ-affirming social and civic organizations.

The Normal Anomaly Initiative

The Normal Anomaly Initiative has a goal of centering Black, queer-plus persons to overcome barriers and end stigma and problematic narratives to actualize a new normal. The organization does this through advocacy, events, education, transportation, and more to meet the needs of Houston’s Black queer community. Additionally, the Normal Anomaly Initiative offers an allyship collective, entrepreneurial workgroups, emergency funeral funding, and HIV testing, as well as courses on living with HIV.

PWA Holiday Charities

PWA Holiday Charities is a caring community organization rooted in and dedicated to Houston and the surrounding area. The organization consists of a small group of dedicated volunteers who strongly believe in showing compassion for everyone living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Their mission statement is to raise funds through donations and charitable events and to distribute 100 percent of those funds for the betterment of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS during the holidays.





Open Gate Homeless Ministries

Open Gate Homeless Ministries works to provide a safe space for Houston’s homeless young adults. The organization accomplishes this through weekly family-style dinners, providing hygiene packs, life skills and empowerment services, and more. A hallmark of the organization is their backpack program. Open Gate Homeless Ministries provides a new, high-quality backpack filled with essentials like socks, blankets, underwear, and items that help ensure their participants can survive.

StandUp for Kids–Houston

StandUp for Kids–Houston runs different programs to support youth who are experiencing homelessness. The organization conducts street outreach in Montrose by reaching out to homeless youth and giving them non-perishable food, clothing, and hygiene products. They also offer their drop-in program, offering a safe place to socialize, enjoy a hot meal, and to pick up basic necessities such as hygiene supplies, clothing, shoes, and food. Among their many other services is their housing support program that provides food and housing supplies to clients who were able to obtain housing.

Tony’s Place

Tony’s Place is a resource center and community space focusing on LGBTQ youth who are in need of help with safe housing, queer health services, educational support, and more. They offer a safe space that serves as an environment for self expression and respite for youth experiencing homelessness. Their values also include empowerment, dignity, support, and social justice. Tony’s Place provides basic needs, case management, support services, community engagement, and advocacy.

Allies in Hope

Previously AIDS Foundation Houston, Allies in Hope has been a community leader for over 40 years with the mission to end the HIV epidemic in the Greater Houston area. The organization encourages everyone to get tested and know their status. Allies in Hope offers free HIV and STI testing that is fast, simple, and completely confidential. To better serve the community, other programs are also available including community housing, a food pantry, case management, and an onsite clinic.