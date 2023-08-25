Federal Court to Hear Drag Ban Lawsuit in Houston

A federal district court in Houston will hear arguments in the lawsuit challenging Texas’ S.B. 12. The drag ban, set to take effect on September 1, threatens the livelihood and free expression of many Texans, including drag performers. The ban targets any public performance that could be perceived as “sexual” where minors may be present. The law also imposes criminal penalties, including up to a year in jail, for artists, business owners, and others who support them.

The ACLU of Texas and Baker Botts LLP are challenging the law in federal court. Named plaintiffs include The Woodlands Pride, Abilene Pride Alliance, Extragrams LLC, 360 Queen Entertainment LLC, drag performer Brigitte Bandit (she/they), Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez (he/him), and Emmett Schelling (he/him), Executive Director of Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT).

The hearing is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 28, at the United States Courthouse in downtown Houston.