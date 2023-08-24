Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 24 – 27, 2023

Thursday, August 24

Trans Handy Ma’am

Join Mercury Stardust, better known as the “Trans Handy Ma’am,” on her book tour as she makes her Houston stop at Blue Willow Books. Her book Safe and Sound is a renter-friendly guide to home maintenance and repair. 6–8 p.m.

JD Doyle Book Launch and Signing

JD Doyle’s new book, 1981—My Gay American Road Trip: A Slice of Pre-AIDS Culture, hit the Internet on July 1, and his first launch event will take place at Houston Eagle. There will be a reading and Q&A, followed by book signings. The book can be purchased at the event (credit cards only). 6–8 p.m.

Broadway Musical Trivia

Put your Broadway-musical knowledge to the test at this trivia event downtown at Post HTX, featuring the cast of Houston Musical Theater Company. Prizes will be available, and reserved seating is based on party size. Purchase tickets online. 8 p.m.

Friday, August 25

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is a free activities and lunch program hosted at the Montrose Center. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better living in Harris County are invited and eligible to join. In-person registration is required during your first visit or prior. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

AmistadesHTX Anniversary

Join AmistadesHTX at Legacy Community Health’s Gulfton Family Clinic, 5420 Dashwood Drive, to learn more about the organization while celebrating their three-year anniversary at this open-house event featuring free rapid HIV testing, live music, refreshments, and a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card. 5–8 p.m.

Social for Trans Men of Color

Save Our Sons and Brothers will have a social event for trans men of color, hosted at the Montrose Center. Connect with other trans men of color through casual discussion and games. 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Summer Nights at the MFAH

Escape the summer heat at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston‘s late-night museum series featuring Texas native Kate Mack, creator of Marak candles, who brings a “scent event” to guide your own fragrance development. Houston-based artist Anthony Pabillano will also present woven accessories that explore his Filipino identity. Entry includes one complimentary drink and access to all of the galleries. Admission is free for museum members and $40 for non-members. Members can purchase guest tickets for $35. The MFAH’s Cafe Leonelli will have Happy Hour deals from 4 to 8 p.m, ahead of the event. 6–9 p.m.

Peter & Wendy

Two Star Symphony, ODP Dance company, and their pre-professional dance company revisit the Peter Pan story at Miller Outdoor Theatre. This dazzling performance takes a fresh look at the classic Peter Pan tale through the company’s signature athleticism, daring physicality, and theatrical whimsy. Free admission, with tickets available for the reserved seating area. 8 p.m.

Coyote Queer Anniversary

Join special guest Kat Cunning at Pearl Bar to celebrate Coyote Queer’s two-year anniversary. There will be music by DJ Raqqcity, and bar-top coyotes in attendance include Jasmine Spice, Lucky Devil, King Kelzz, And Peach Kee. 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Saturday, August 26

Tattoo and Body Art Expo

The Tattoo and Body Art Expo begins at NRG Stadium on Friday but spans the entire weekend, featuring over 250 of America’s best artists tattooing on-site. This is your chance to get tattoos large and small, at prices that suit a range of budgets. Tickets are available online. 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

EDEN Music Festival

Pearl Bar Houston will host EDEN, a music and lifestyle festival for queer women and their friends. The event will feature queer female DJs including Alex D and Jayne Gray as well as go-go dancers. Cuppie from Tampa Baes will host the event. The festival is 21+. Ticket holders are encouraged to arrive before 11 p.m., since walk-up attendees will be admitted after that time and Pearl cannot guarantee space for advance ticket-holders (who will still be given priority admission throughout the night). Tickets are on sale online now. 8 p.m.–2 a.m.

End of Summer Bash

Say farewell to summer at KIKI Houston this weekend with an end-of-summer bash featuring Adam Madi. This 21+ event has no cover charge, and doors open at 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Self-Defense Class

Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu will offer a free LGBTQ community self-defense class teaching the fundamentals of jiu-jitsu, a martial art suitable for all body types. The event is free, but donations are welcomed. 11:30 a.m.

Parents Support Group

The Montrose Center hosts a support group for parents of trans, nonbinary, and gender-diverse youth. Come share your experiences and find support in community. 2 p.m.

Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd has its final performances at the Alley Theatre. Mark Shanahan adapted and directed the famous murder mystery in this twisty theatrical whodunit. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

