WATCH: Fashion Designer Bach Mai Returns to Houston

OutSmart readers first met fashion designer Bach Mai last May. Now, according to our friends at KHOU, he’s back to bring his brand-new creations to Neiman Marcus.

After training in New York City and Paris, the son of Vietnamese immigrants began his own label. Lupita Nyong’o, Venus Williams, Heidi Klum, and Kate Beckinsale have walked the red carpet dressed in his gowns.

Along with launching his luxury ready-to-wear Collection O, Mai was recently nominated for the prestigious Fashion Award of American Emerging Designer of the Year.

