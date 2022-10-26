Know Your Voting Rights
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
BY MARÍA MÉNDEZ
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials.
Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
Early voting runs throught Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
But before you head to the polls, you should know you have rights as a voter and there are certain rules in place at voting locations about what you can bring and wear. You also need an approved photo ID to vote in person.
Where do I go to vote?
During early voting, voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. On Election Day, some counties may require you to vote at a location specific to your precinct, which can be found on your voter registration certificate or by checking your registration online.
You can find a list of counties where voters can vote at any county polling location on Election Day from the Texas secretary of state’s office.
Check your county elections website for early-voting times and locations and Election Day locations. You can find yours here. But you may want to consider calling election officials to make sure polling locations haven’t changed.
“It’s also important to check in advance and call ahead to make sure that the polling location is open,” said Edgar Saldivar, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. “There’s been cases where sometimes they close the polling location for different reasons, so you might have to go somewhere else.”
You can also use the secretary of state’s website to see polling locations, but your county’s information will be the most up to date. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
If you need transportation to a voting location, the rideshare company Lyft will be providing discounted rides on Election Day. Voters can get a VOTE22 code ahead of time to get a discount of up to $10 on Nov. 8. The discount code will be available to use during voting hours, and voters can also use it for bikeshare and scooter rides.
What are the rules at the polls?
There are usually traffic cones or markers 100 feet from the entrance of a polling place. That’s because cellphones, cameras, computers and other devices that can record sound or images cannot be used within 100 feet of voting stations (where ballots are marked). Election officers may require voters to deactivate their phones once inside the polling location.
Campaigning is also forbidden within those 100 feet, which means voters cannot wear clothing or other items that publicize candidates, political parties or measures on the ballot. Items publicizing past candidates and measures not currently on the ballot are OK.
Voters are allowed to use written notes to cast their ballot at the discretion of election officers, who may determine if the material counts as campaigning.
What do I need to vote?
You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo ID to vote in Texas:
- A state driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety).
- A Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS).
- A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS).
- A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS).
- A U.S. military ID card with a personal photo.
- A U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo.
- A U.S. passport.
Student IDs are not accepted. If you don’t have an approved photo ID, you can still vote by signing a “reasonable impediment” form and presenting valid supporting identification documents, such as a certified birth certificate, your voter registration certificate or a current utility bill with your name and address.
If you forget your ID, you can cast a provisional ballot, which can be counted only if you provide the required photo ID or documents within six days. Read more about photo IDs here.
Comments