WATCH: Harry Styles Stars in My Policeman

Harry Styles stars in My Policeman, a new film from director Michael Grandage. A trio of friends, Styles as police officer Tom, Emma Corrin as teacher Marion, and David Dawson as museum curator Patrick, are living happy lives in 1950s Britain. After Tom and Marion get married, Tom begins an affair with Patrick with disastrous results. Forty years later, the three are still wounded by the aftermath of the betrayals but they have one last chance to correct the mistakes they made as young people. Linus Roache appears as older Tom, Gina McKee as older Marion, and Rupert Everett as the older Patrick.

Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman opens in theaters on October 21 and comes to Prime Video on November 4, 2022.