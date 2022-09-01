Ladies Take the Spotlight

The Alley Theatre kicks off its 2022–23 season with a good ol’ fashioned screwball comedy, and this time it’s the ladies who are in charge. Ken Ludwig’s side-splitting Lend Me a Soprano is a new take on his 1980s classic Lend Me a Tenor with flipped gender roles.

“It’s a wonderful thing that Ken has done in going back to one of his own plays and realizing there were ways to improve it, and also to reflect a more current state of mind in the world,” says actor Ellen Harvey, who plays an opera company manager.

Set in 1934, the play features world-class soprano Elena Firenzi (played by Alexandra Silber) starring for a one-night-only production of Carmen. Surrounding the demanding diva is company manager Lucille Wiley (Harvey), her passionate, jealous husband (Orlando Arriaga), and her mousy assistant Jo (Mia Pinero).

In contemplating the role reversals, Harvey suggests there’s room for exploration given the new dynamics of the characters, and she says the show comes at just the right time. “Even though it’s the 1930s, it gives women all the power. There’s a certain empathy that women naturally bring to their characters and to their work, so it’s not all slamming doors and slapstick.

“There’s a lot of depth in this, as well. Right now, in this country and this world, we need to be able to laugh—especially with what we’ve just been through,” she says.