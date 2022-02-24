St. Stephen’s Episcopal School Houston Offers Education, Enlightenment, and Financial Aid

St. Stephen’s Episcopal School-Houston (SSESH) is offering tuition grants and financial aid to families with middle schoolers.

“The board of trustees is proud to support tuition grants for rising 6th through 8th grade applicants,” says the Reverend Lisa Hunt, SSESH rector and board president. “In combination with our strong commitment to financial aid, we will fully support students and make our inspiring Middle School Years program accessible to our community.”

The program is seeking students who are motivated learners and interested in STEM, robotics, film, photography, theatre, vocal or instrumental performance, foreign languages, and more.

“The day of a St. Stephen’s Middle School students includes time to lead, study, and make friends,” says principal Nahla Nasser. “Our curriculum is deep and wide, including algebra, film, photography, robotics, and applied engineering. Off campus, our students explore the diverse educational offerings in the city of Houston, through field trips centered on art, science, history, and culture.”

A typical day at SSESH might include building a robot, making an independent film, earning accolades in the National Spanish Examinations, and working in the da Vinci Lab makerspace, where curriculum focuses on technology and its practical applications as students learn touch typing, internet safety and computing skills (including coding, 3D design, and electronics design).

SSESH’s high school preparation and counseling are unparalleled and yield students who are ready for high school and beyond. Students are known to perform exceptionally well on standardized entrance exams, including the ISEE, and gain entrance to the top high schools in Houston.

“High school prep at St. Stephen’s is second to none, with high school counseling starting in 7th grade,” says Humanities teacher Matthew Beard. “While we do not teach to the test, our students perform exceptionally well on standardized entrance exams and gain admission to the best high schools in Houston.” Former students have gone on to attend Carnegie Vanguard High School, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions, and Houston Academy for International Studies, among other institutions.



St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and SSESH are also very inclusive. The Human Rights Campaign calls the church “open and welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community.” Unlike the Worldwide Anglican Communion, of which it is a part, the Episcopal Church does not condemn homosexuality.

As far back as 1976, both the church’s House of Deputies and House of Bishops voted for a fully inclusive Episcopal Church, stating, “homosexual persons are children of God who have a full and equal claim with all other persons upon the love, acceptance, and pastoral concern and care of the church.” Canon law includes “gender identity or expression” in its list of persons who are assured full access to the ministry of the church. The church also supports transgender persons, supports and performs same-sex marriage, and supports non-discrimination, as well as having canon laws specifying that everyone has access to the governance of the church and lists “sexual orientation, gender identity and expression” as specifically protected from discrimination. In 2018, the church committed to oppose all legislation that restricts public restroom, locker room and shower access for transgender and gender non-conforming people.

“St. Stephens’s is a special community because we are so inclusive,” says teacher Liz Newchurch. “All are welcome here in our school, where we strive to meet each and every unique student where they are.”

For more information about SSESH, visit ssesh.org/admission.