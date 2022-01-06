The Houston Rodeo’s 2022 Queer Highlights

30 SHARES Share Tweet Mail

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2022 entertainment lineup has been announced, and LGBTQ locals have plenty to be excited about.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, this year’s Rodeo is scheduled for February 28 through March 20. The lineup, which was released on January 5, features a mix of genres including country, EDM, pop, rock, and more.

Queer fans will be excited to know that LGBTQ superstar Ricky Martin, who came out as gay in 2010, is performing on Friday, March 1. Longtime ally and fan-favorite Gwen Stefani will hit the stage on March 15.

The performance schedule also includes a number of vocal LGBTQ supporters—including Maren Morris, Sam Hunt, Khalid, and Brad Paisley.

Rodeo Houston tickets go on sale Thursday, January 13, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $20. For a full list of entertainers, go here.