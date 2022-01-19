OutSmart Ticket Giveaways: The Life and Music of George Michael at HOB Houston on Jan. 30

The Life & Music of George Michael, an immersive concert-style show that chronicles the special relationship singer George Michael had with his fans, is coming to the House of Blues Houston on January 30. We several pairs of tickets to give away, so enter for your chance to win below! Winners will be announced two days prior to the event, and those selected must be able to pick up their tickets at the OutSmart office in Montrose. NOTE: Please stay up to date on current COVID-19 safety policies. Check the policy to attend this event here.

By submitting your email to this giveaway, you are opting-in for communications from OutSmart – the best way to stay in the know about the latest LGBTQ news, arts, entertainment, and local happenings.