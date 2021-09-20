RuPaul Makes Emmy History









It was a night of ru-bilation for RuPaul.

The legendary television figure, whose full name is RuPaul Charles, on Sunday night made Emmy history by becoming the most-awarded person of color in the show’s history with 11 wins.

The previous record holder was cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The latest award came for the 13th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which picked up the honor for best reality competition program.

Speaking to “SNL” performer Bowen Yang for the LA Times prior to the ceremony, the host and executive producer said the possibility of making history was meaningful.

“I have all the scars to show you from a career in show business,” he said. “Actually, I climbed up on stage, the first time for money, in 1982 and I’ve been doing it ever since. It’s been a long, hard road, but I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

Six of RuPaul’s wins were for outstanding host for a reality or competition program, the latest of which was won at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys.

In his acceptance speech, RuPaul thanked those who go on their show and share “their stories of courage.”

“For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you,” he said. “We are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru!”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.