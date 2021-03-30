Voodoo Doughnut Opens in Montrose Tomorrow









Montrose will be getting a whole lot sweeter with the arrival of a new Voodoo Doughnut location on Westheimer near Montrose Boulevard, which begins serving up its unique brand of deep-fried deliciousness on Wednesday, March 31.

In honor of the unique doughnut shop’s new location in Houston’s gayborhood, proceeds from the grand opening day will benefit the city’s LGBTQ resource center, the Montrose Center. A ribbon cutting for the new shop begins at 8:45 a.m., and the store officially opens at 9 a.m.



“We are super excited to open our second Houston location in Montrose, and have taken the opportunity to do a few things that make the shop really special,” says Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO. “From the one-of-a-kind doodle-art mural to the New Orleans-inspired chandeliers and a special velvet painting created just for the neighborhood, you will see things not found in any other doughnut shop. It is a sight to see!”

Setting the tone for his Montrose shop, which is located in the renovated strip center next to Legacy Community Health, Schultz lays out what customers can expect. “You’ll see an unbelievable painted mural wall that captures Houston and Montrose. We have 12 chandeliers—which is a little campy, but it’s Montrose! I can’t just put up white tiles and cement floors in Montrose. The hallway to the bathroom is entirely pink, and our bathrooms are pink with doughnut wallpaper. We do a black-velvet wall painting in every store for good mojo. If someone gets married at one of our stores, they stand under the painting for good luck. For Montrose, the theme is going to be Wes Anderson. He’s from the neighborhood, and represents what makes Montrose cool.”

The CEO’s energy level while describing the interior of the store goes up as he speaks passionately about what drew him to Voodoo Doughnut in the first place. “The best thing that we’re doing is hiring 70 Houstonians from the neighborhood to come to work. We pay above minimum wage, and are giving these folks a chance to pay their bills and take care of their families at a time when people are struggling to find a job. I’m mostly excited about [creating a place where employees] are respected and taken care of, and it doesn’t feel like work.” Schultz emphasizes that it’s his employees who keep him motivated and inspired every day. “I want to give others the same opportunities I had. That should be the objective of every business: Take care of your people.”

When asked what his goals are for his Montrose shop, Schultz pauses before describing the customer experience he intends to offer. “My hope for Houstonians is that, for a brief moment, they can leave their troubles at the door. When you go to a doughnut shop, it should be a moment in time when you disappear from the world’s troubles. For that five to ten minutes in the shop, just step away from life!”

What: Grand Opening of Voodoo Doughnut–Montrose

When: 8:45 a.m. on March 31

Where: 1214 Westheimer Rd.

Info: voodoodoughnut.com.

An extended version of this article appears in the April 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.