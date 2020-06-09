The Sweet Side of Pride









Nothing completes a celebration quite like dessert, so be sure to check out these tasty LGBTQ-themed treats being sold across Houston this month.

David Alcorta Catering & Custom Bakery

Gay Houston chef David Alcorta will give patrons of his catering company the opportunity to “taste the rainbow” with ROYGBIV-colored dessert options throughout June. Order a tie-dye cake, or get an assortment of multicolored mini cupcakes. The possibilities are endless at Alcorta’s custom bakery. To place an order, visit davidalcorta.net.

El Bolillo Bakery

This local panaderia is serving rainbow-colored pan dulce at all three of its Houston locations. The shop’s delicious (and Instagram-worthy) LGBTQ-themed Mexican sweet bread options include multi-colored conchas, Pride-flag banderas, and vibrant cuernitos de canela. All of these treats will be available throughout June. For more information, visit elbolillo.com or facebook.com/pg/ElBolilloBakeries.

Barnaby’s Cafe

After you finish your entrée at Barnaby’s, be sure to save room for dessert. The gay-owned establishment serves a rainbow cake year-round. In honor of Pride Month, slices of Barnaby’s rainbow cake are on sale for $5. For more information, visit barnabyscafe.com.

Dessert Gallery

This Houston bakery will offer an array of queer-friendly sweets throughout June, as well as during the two weeks leading up to Houston’s rescheduled Pride parade this fall. The shop’s irresistible items include vibrant chocolate-covered Oreos, pretzels, and cupcakes covered in LGBTQ-affirming messages such as “Love Is Love” and “Love Wins.” All of these treats will be available in the store or through curbside pickup, delivery, and online ordering. For more information, visit dessertgallery.com.

Red Dessert Dive

This Houston Heights shop has a Pride 2020 menu full of LGBTQ-themed treats. Choose from a Pride Cake (a six-layered rainbow vanilla cake covered in vanilla buttercream frosting), Rainbow Assorted Cupcakes (a half-dozen or one dozen cupcakes with vanilla buttercream in a rainbow design), and Rainbow Sugar Cookies (a half-dozen or one dozen frosted sugar cookies). For more information, visit reddessertdive.com/pride-2020-menu.

Repostería Con Sabor a México

This home-based artisanal bread and sweets shop is selling Pride-themed pan dulce for pre-order. Rainbow conchas and armadillos are available for delivery and pick up. For more information, call 956-402-8871.

Micheal’s Cookie Jar

If you’re in search of LGBTQ-affirming cookies, look no further than Michael’s Cookie Jar. Throughout June, the bakery is selling several Pride packs, including a Happy Pride Cookie Box (a dozen oven-fresh rainbow cookies plus one “Happy Pride” cookie), a Rainbow Smiley Face Pack (six happy-face cookies in a sleeve with colors that match the Pride flag), and a Pride Cookie Gift (six rainbow-colored chocolate-chunk cookies), which benefits the Montrose Center. The shop is also selling à la carte Pride cookies, including Pride-flag shortbread cookies and heart-shaped rainbow cookies. For more information, visit michaelscookiejar.com.

Jelvin’s Candy Shoppe

This Houston-based “charity candy store” is selling its rainbow-colored jelly beans for a discounted price throughout Pride Month. Use the code “PRIDEMONTH15” at checkout to receive 15 percent off of your jelly-bean orders. As always, 60 percent of all Jelvin’s Candy Shoppe purchases benefit the South Houston Animal Shelter.

Three Brothers Bakery

This award-winning, full-service Houston bakery is celebrating Pride Month by offering its massive, seven-layer rainbow cake covered in multicolor sprinkles. For more information, visit 3brothersbakery.com.

If you know of other retailers selling Pride-themed pastries, comment or send an email to [email protected].